Today’s deals: $129 AirPods 3, LG C3 OLED TV sale, Funko Pop! toys, Samsung monitors, more

A bunch of great new deals popped up on Wednesday, including AirPods 3 refurbs in “excellent condition” for just $128.99. That’s the best price we’ve seen for the model that comes with Apple’s MagSafe Charging Case. Other top deals today include $100 off the LG C3 OLED TV in any size, Funko Pop! figures on sale, Samsung monitor deals, and more.
This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, October 18.
Today’s top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- There’s a big sale today on Funko Pop! figures
- Samsung monitors are up to 41% off — including the crazy Odyssey G9 that everyone talks about so much
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Hurry and you can get AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $128.99 renewed in excellent condition (reg. $179)
- AirPods 3 with a Lightning case are 11% off at $149.99 in brand-new condition
- Get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is $0 upfront in any size from Boost Mobile — no trade-in required!
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399
- There’s a rare deal that cuts the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch to $1,049, a new all-time low
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 instead of $399
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $70 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Hurry and you can get AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $128.99 renewed in excellent condition (reg. $179)
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $159.99 and get blazing-fast Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of your home
- Save at least $100 on the LG C3 evo OLED TV in any size
- Score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $49.99 instead of $103
More of our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Best Echo Dot deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Best laptop deals
- Best Apple Watch deals