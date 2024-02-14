Today’s deals: $1,100 off LG Smart Mirror InstaView fridge, $140 AirPods 3, $70 Chefman air fryer, more

We’ve got some terrific daily deals to share with you on Wednesday, including a massive $1,100 discount on the LG LRYKC2606S Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth fridge. Read our LG LRYKC2606S refrigerator review, and you’ll see what makes this model so awesome. Other top deals today include AirPods 3 for $139.99, a best-selling Chefman air fryer for $69.99, and plenty more.
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals from Wednesday, February 14.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED SALE: Order a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $750 — Samsung even has exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors you can’t get anywhere else!
- Get the best-in-class LG Smart Mirror InstaView counter-depth refrigerator on sale with a huge $1,100 discount — read our LG LRYKC2606S fridge review to see what makes this model so special
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- This big Chefman sale has air fryer deals starting at $69.99
- Popular KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are only $4 each on sale when you buy a 4-pack — more than 1,000 people have bought them in the last month alone
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods 3 are $139.99 with a Lightning case (all-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 — last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $729 with the blood oxygen sensor
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189.99 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirTag 1-packs are $24 each, down from $29
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,399 (all-time low)
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $89.99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is just $349 (all-time low)
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Save 20% on FLYSWAN Snow Tire Chains and don’t get stuck this winter
- Prime members can get a year of Grubhub+ for free, plus 40% off an order with the coupon code LOVE40
- Get the $36 Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision for $25.98
- The CookWneer portable clothes dryer is a life-saver, and it’s 10% off right now
- ASUS gaming laptops are up to $200 off, with prices starting at $799.99
- Or, check out this big sale on ASUS gaming PCs
- Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is down to $53 — save big on Nintendo’s best new Switch game in years!
- Another sale lets you save $25 when you spend $250+ on any of more than 500 video games and accessories, including Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Get Unihand AI hand warmers for just $17.99
- Ring Cams are on sale with some of the biggest discounts of 2024
- Echo smart speaker deals start at $24.99 for the Echo Pop, and the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is down to $39.99 instead of $50
- This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
- Instant Brands’s #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus is down to $89.99 instead of $130
- Don’t miss these deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
- Dell Deal Days is here with deep discounts on Dell computers, monitors, and accessories
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
- Best Apple deals
- Apple deals under $100
- Amazon gift card deals
- Best Fire TV Stick deals
- Best Apple Watch deals
- Best AirPods deals
- Best Ring Video Doorbell deals
- Best laptop deals
- Best Echo Dot deals