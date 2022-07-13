Philips Sonicare deals start at just $20 for Prime Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Most people at this point acknowledge that electric toothbrushes are far better than regular brushes for your teeth and gums But the problem, of course, is that high prices can be a big barrier. With that in mind, you should definitely check out the incredible Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals Amazon is offering right now.

There are several Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush models on sale with deep discounts. That includes the wildly popular Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 7500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It has thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon and normally retails for $170. But right now it’s down to just $122.96 for Prime Day 2022!

Or, if you want to save even more money, the Philips Sonicare 5300 is down to just $59.95. Plus, the Philips Sonicare One is just $19.96 for the battery version or $29.96 for the rechargeable model.

You need a good electric toothbrush

On top of all that, there are some seriously impressive Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals for 2022.

I can still remember how happy my dentist was when I finally switched to an electric toothbrush. I had never been completely convinced that the benefits compared to traditional toothbrushes were actually worth the expense. After all, a high-quality electric toothbrush typically costs hundreds of dollars.

I finally caught a good sale and picked one up to see what all the fuss was about, and I’m so glad I did. The next time I visited my dentist a few months later, he noticed the difference right away.

Image source: Philips/Amazon

You can be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush.

“High-quality” is key, of course, since cheap electric toothbrushes just have a little vibrating motor inside that doesn’t really do anything at all.

Long story short, you need a Philips Sonicare toothbrush… but they’re so expensive! Lucky for you, Amazon’s Prime Day deals this year on Sonicare electric toothbrushes are out of this world.

Best Prime Day Philips Sonicare deals

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is the most popular model on sale right now, as we mentioned above. It’s worth every penny and then some at $100, but $59.95 makes this toothbrush a total no-brainer.

Want to spend even less? The popular Philips Sonicare One is just $19.96 for the battery version or $29.96 for the rechargeable model. These toothbrushes are perfect if you want something basic for as little as possible.

Or, if you want to step things up a bit, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a fantastic option. The “smart” features you gain from the Sonicare app are actually pretty awesome, since it gives you reports along with tips about how you can improve your brushing habits.

Even if you don’t use that aspect of the brush, it’s still a terrific model with all the features you need. And right now, it’s on sale for just $122.96 instead of $170.

If you want the best Philips Sonicare toothbrush, Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 deals have you covered there, too. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush that typically sells for $270 is down to $159.95 right now.

This model has all the features you can imagine plus so many that you couldn’t even dream of. And for Prime Day 2022, it’s down to the lowest price of the year by a wide margin.

Last but not least, the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 is on sale for $69.97 instead of $100.

All the best Philips Sonicare deals for Prime Day 2022

