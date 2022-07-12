Prime Day Ninja deals 2022: CREAMi, air fryers, blenders, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many big sales happening right now on premium kitchen brands. But you won’t find anything better than Amazon’s Prime Day Ninja deals in 2022.

Products from all of Ninja’s most popular product lines are available at the lowest prices in 2022. That includes the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker, Ninja air fryers, Ninja blenders, and of course some spectacular Ninja Foodi deals with prices starting at $89.99.

Prime Day Ninja CREAMi deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Summer weather has arrived across most of the US. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the Ninja CREAMi is the most sought-after Prime Day Ninja deal of 2022.

It’s an ice cream maker. It’s a milkshake maker. It makes gelato, smoothies, and so much more. The Ninja CREAMi has seven different one-touch programs that make common functions easy. I personally use it all the time to make delicious sorbet.

Most people who own a Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker will tell you that it’s the best $200 they’ve spent in a long time. Get one on Amazon during Prime Day 2022, however, and you’ll only pay $139.99.

Prime Day Ninja blender deals

Are you on the lookout for a new blender? There are some seriously impressive Prime Day Ninja blender deals in 2022. My favorite is definitely the Ninja SS401 Foodi Power Blender.

It’s great for food prep, shakes, smoothies, and more. This 1600-watt power pod has Pulse Technology that lets you blend your ingredients as well as you want. It is dishwasher-safe and includes several accessories. This model can cut through ice like it’s butter!

The Ninja SS401 bundle is more than worth its retail price of $240. For Prime Day 2022, however, it’s only $189.99 on Amazon.

You can also opt for the Ninja Blender BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System. It comes with everything you need to blend practically anything. Plus, it’s bundled with a food processor attachment.

The $200 retail price is fair, but the Ninja BL770AMZ Blender bundle is on sale for $119.99 in this Prime Day Ninja deal.

And finally, if you just want a blender without all the extras, I’ve got you covered. The $100 Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender is on sale for just $69.99 until Prime Day 2022 is over.

Ninja Foodi Prime day deals

Everyone knows that Instant Pots are awesome. And everyone also knows that they’re often on sale on Amazon with great discounts. Tons of best-sellers are discounted for Prime Day, like the Instant Pot Duo Plus.

As great as those deals are, however, you may first want to consider another pair of sales on products from Instant Brands’ top rival.

Image source: Ninja/Amazon

The insanely popular Ninja Foodi OP301 was a fan-favorite model with so many 5-star ratings on Amazon. It has a 6.5-quart capacity plus nine different cooking modes.

But the big news is that it has something you’ll never find on that Instant Pot model I mentioned earlier. On top of all the standard cooking modes you’d expect like pressure cooking, slow cooking, and steaming, Ninja’s Foodi OP301 has a built-in air fryer!

The OP301 might be history, but it has been replaced by a supersized model with a bunch of additional features. The Ninja Foodi Deluxe FD401 is a fantastic $250 multi-cooker with a built-in air fryer. It has much more capacity and so many more features than the older OP301.

And if you hurry, you can snag this amazing 9-in-1 Ninja air fryer oven and multi-cooker at the best price of 2022.

There are also two other models that are on sale as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Ninja deals.

First, we have the top-of-the-line Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 Smart Cooker. It retails for $350, but it’s down to $229.99 right now.

Or, you can opt for the more affordable Ninja OS101 Foodie Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. This model is on sale right now for just $89.99 instead of $140.

You really can’t go wrong with these Ninja Prime Day deals. Actually, that’s not true… you can go wrong by taking too long and missing out.

Ninja air fryer deals for Prime Day 2022

There are plenty more Ninja deals this year though, and I’m going going to showcase the best ones. Needless to say, Prime Day Ninja air fryer deals are up near the top of the list.

First and foremost, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is the most searched-for air fryer on the internet right now. It’s an awesome, compact 4-quart model that fits well on any countertop. People love it so much — 25,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong! Thankfully, it’s included in Amazon’s Ninja Prime Day deals for 2022.

If you want an awesome Ninja air fryer but you have a big family, the AF101 probably isn’t for you. The good news is that there are other deals on larger models.

First, the Ninja DZ401 Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer is down to $159.99 instead of $230. That’s a new all-time low price for one of Ninja’s sleekest and most sophisticated air fryers.

And with 10 quarts of capacity, it’s also one of Ninja’s largest air fryers. That means you can cook for the whole family with room to spare.

Next up, we have another large model that everyone loves.

Pick up the Ninja SP201 Digital Air Fry Pro Countertop 8-in-1 Oven that normally costs $230 and you’ll only pay $179.99. That’s definitely one of the best Prime Day Ninja deals you’ll come across this year.

Other Ninja deals for Prime Day 2022

There are a few more hot Prime Day 2022 deals that didn’t fit into the categories above. And that includes two best-selling Ninja coffee makers!

Check out all the additional Prime Day deals down below.

