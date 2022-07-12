4 best LifeStraw deals for Prime Day 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are always certain products that are best-sellers every year on Prime Day. Apple AirPods Pro can definitely be found near the top of the list, as can the Fire TV Stick 4K. Things like Instant Pots and laptops are also big sellers. But there’s one popular product you might not expect to top the list each year. And yet LifeStraw deals on Prime Day are always big sellers.

What is a LifeStraw?

This year, Amazon and LifeStraw have joined forces to offer four outstanding deals for Prime Day. Needless to say, the most popular discounted offer will be on the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter.

Put plainly, there is no better accessory for camping, hiking, fishing, or anything else involving the great outdoors. A LifeStraw water filter can literally be the difference between life and death. Additionally, it’s comforting to know that you’re covered if anything goes wrong.

These brilliant portable water filters can take water from any common source and make it potable. Well, any common source that you’d find in and around the woods, that is.

LifeStraw filters clean things like bacteria, parasites, and microplastics from water. They don’t filter salt, however, so you cannot use a LifeStraw to drink ocean water. Lakes, streams, rivers, and even puddles are all fair game though, so you’ll never find yourself lost without drinkable water.

LifeStraw water filter deals for Prime Day 2022

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon is running four terrific LifeStraw deals. You’ll find the lowest prices of the year on two different types of LifeStraw products.

First, the original LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for $11.12 instead of $30. You can also pick up the green LifeStraw for $12.71. These are your traditional versions of the LifeStraw that let you sip filtered water directly from a water source.

Then, on top of that, there are two more LifeStraw deals for Prime Day. But these deals are on a newer type of LifeStraw.

The LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle has an integrated two-stage water filter inside.

LifeStraw’s new bottle is just like the regular LifeStraw, and it filters just as well. But with the bottle, you can fill it up and carry it with you instead of only being able to drink from the water source. For that reason, many people prefer it to the original.

The new LifeStraw Go bottle retails for $50. But thanks to these great Prime Day LifeStraw deals, you can get it in blue or clear for just $19.95.

