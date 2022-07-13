Prime Day deals on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs & more smart home devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Wi-Fi smart plugs are among the most affordable options out there when it comes to smart home devices. But high-quality models from top brands can be pricey. TP-Link Kasa EP10 Smart Plugs are the newest and best-selling smart plugs out there. There are so many Prime Day Kasa deals this year on popular smart home devices. And that includes the newest version of Kasa smart plugs that people can’t get enough of.

Long story short, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these deals.

Prime Day Kasa deals on smart home devices

Wi-Fi smart plugs add connectivity and wireless control to the “dumb” devices in your home. You know, the ones that aren’t already internet-connected.

All you need to do is plug one into a lamp, for example. Then, you’ll be able to turn it on and off using your smartphone or even your voice. Of course, that’s just the basics and pretty much every smart plug on the planet has those bases covered.

Many people are looking for a few other important features. Examples include a high-quality app and integration with various smart home platforms. That means you need a smart plug from a top brand like TP-Link. Unfortunately, it also typically entails spending upwards of $20 or even $25 per smart plug.

Thankfully, there are so many Prime Day Kasa deals right now on Amazon. That means you can load up on best-selling smart home gadgets at rock-bottom prices.

Best Kasa deals right now

TP-Link Kasa EP10 Smart Plugs are widely heralded as the hottest smart plugs on the market. Of course, you typically have to pay a pretty penny to get them. Grab a 4-pack right now from Amazon, however, and you’ll pay just $6.25 per smart plug.

That’s pretty close to what you’d pay for bargain-basement smart plugs made by brands you’ve never even heard of. Yet these Kasa smart plugs are the best in the business.

This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss. Check it out below along with a slew of other great deals on Kasa smart home gadgets.

Smart Plugs with Alexa & Google

TP-Link Kasa EP10 Mini Smart Plugs with Alexa & Google (4 Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$22.99 You Save:$7.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, Surge Protector with 3 Individually Controlled Smart Outlets… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



Other Prime Day Kasa deals

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 Price:$16.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 List Price:$14.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$5.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



