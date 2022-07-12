Don’t step on these LEGO Prime Day deals up to 44% off on space, race, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day is a time when you can boost your creativity around the house. Whether you have young kids who need more stimulation during the summer or you’re an adult who loves to build things, there’s a specific company that has what you need. Lifelong fans of LEGO can appreciate the time and dedication it takes to enjoy the toys and tools. Thanks to LEGO Prime Day deals, you can get yourself or your kids great sets to play with for less.

Prime Day currently has some of the best deals you’re going to see all year long. Check out the main page on Amazon to find all the deals that you may want. But take a look at our running post of the best deals that our readers are sure to love.

LEGO Prime Day deals are offering terrific prices on some sets that your whole family will love. Let’s take a look at our favorites before they’re gone.

LEGO Prime Day deals for space

Space travel is always a popular choice as a theme for young kids. The LEGO City Space Mars Research Shuttle is a toy shuttle that will be a blast to put together. It’s a great STEM toy for both boys and girls.

It has 273 pieces and you’ll put together a shuttle and a Mars rover that has an articulated grappling arm. You’ll love the two LEGO astronaut mini figures to fit into your shuttle. It is meant for kids ages 5 and up.

Normally this is $39.99. But right now, it’s down to just $22.39, saving you 44%.

If you’re more thinking of a galaxy far, far away, the LEGO Star Wars at-ST Raider 75254 Building Kit is a top choice. This unique AT-ST Raider vehicle gives you a ton of fun features to play with. You’ll get four LEGO Star Wars characters, including the Mandalorian, with this set.

It has jointed posable legs, a turning turret that opens up, and firing shooters to go along with the blaster rifles with the characters. It has 540 pieces, so it’ll be a challenge to put together.

Typically, it’s $49.99. But today, snag it for $25.04.

Race down the road

For car enthusiasts, the LEGO Technic Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 42093 Building Kit is a perfect gift. A Corvette is such a special car and now you can have your own after you assemble 579 pieces.

This is also a two-in-one set, as you can rebuild it to a Hot Rod replica model. When it is put together, it measures 3″ H x 11″ L x 4″ W. For ages 9 and up, this is a great gift.

It features a larger rear wing as well as four tailpipes, demonstrating the real speed ability of the actual car. There are black spoked rims with low-profile tires. Even the steering wheel works.

It’s just $34.99 if you hurry.

LEGO Prime Day deals on franchises you love

Head over to the North Mountain with LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa’s Magical Ice Palace 43172 Toy Castle Building Kit. Your favorite characters are all there, as figurines of Elsa, Olaf, Anna, and more come in the set.

This lets you recreate your favorite scenes from the film in exciting ways. It has 701 pieces in it, making it great for those six years or older. When it’s assembled, it is 12″ high. Save 30% right now by getting this for $55.99.

Dinosaurs may be your speed, so you should check out the LEGO Jurassic World Baryonyx Face Off Building Kit. You get to build an off-roader vehicle as well as a trailer with a detailed interior. Also, there’s a jungle scene with hidden treasures and the Baryonyx dinosaur to put together.

The four mini figures, Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Danny Nedermeyer, and Sinjin Prescott, are joined by Red the Dog. Kids can recreate scenes from the Jurassic World animated series. For only $40.97, it makes a great gift.

There’s also the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor 76125 Building Kit. Marvel fans can build Tony Stark’s Hall of Armor. This gives you five figures to play with: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41, and Iron Man MK 50.

Also, you can attach Tony Stark’s facial hair to any of them. This has 524 pieces for you to assemble. You’ll have a blast recreating some of your favorite Avengers scenes with this.

This is $65.23 most days. But today, you can get it for $33.59, a savings of 44%.

But these aren’t the only LEGO deals during Prime Day. So make sure you check them all out here.

