Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: All-time low prices for one day

Apple fans, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals in 2021 are here and the discounts are massive. But the bad news is there’s no way these deals will last longer than one day.

Even if they’re intended to extend beyond Cyber Monday, these Apple Watch deals are definitely going to sell out. As a matter of fact, several models already have sold out. Apple hosts its own Cyber Monday sale each year, but it stinks. See for yourself right here. Because of that, everyone flocked to Amazon to take advantage of the awesome deals this year.

Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $179 instead of $249. On top of that, AirPods 3 have the first-ever discount to just $149.99. But Apple Watches are super-popular and they’re on sale too. If you want a new Apple Watch Series 7 or an Apple Watch SE, you’ll find fantastic Cyber Monday 2021 price discounts at Amazon!

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Whether you want the newest and most powerful Apple Watch or just an updated model to replace your old one, Amazon has you covered. These are by far the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals of 2021!

First up, the Apple Watch SE is on sale at a new all-time low price. Like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is meant to offer users power and performance in an affordable package. You might not get the biggest display or the newest features and sensors, but you get lightning-fast performance at a great price.

And for Cyber Monday 2021, that Apple Watch SE price is lower than ever before!

This model retails for $279 and up. If you ask us, that’s already a steal. But for this Cyber Monday 2021 deal, the Apple Watch SE falls to just $219.99 for the 40mm model. That’s unbelievable! You can also pick up the 44mm model with a discount. It’s not quite as impressive as the smaller version, but a deal’s a deal.

Apple Watch Series 7 Cyber Monday deal

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The brand new Apple Watch Series 7 also has a Cyber Monday discount at Amazon. This is the latest and greatest model from Apple. It features a refreshed design with a larger display that almost reaches the edges of the watch face. It’s also packed with more impressive specs, of course.

Of note, multiple colorways are now on sale with price cuts, but some have already sold out. You can also get GPS + Cellular models on sale for the first time. It’s not a big discount, mind you, but this is the only place online where it’s on sale.

Last but not least, Amazon is offering deep Apple Watch Series 6 discounts as well. Prices start at just $349 if you grab one before they’re gone. And some of the most popular models have additional price cuts up to $70 off. Most models have already sold out, however, so it’s slim pickings right now.

Apple Watch fast facts

Three different early Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are running right now at Amazon. And there’s no doubt that the biggest sellout risk is the Apple Watch SE. It’s on sale right now with prices starting at just $219. That’s a huge $60 discount and it’s the lowest price ever!

Make or receive phone calls and texts right on your wrist, even with the GPS model that doesn’t have cellular

An all-new sensor and updated app let you measure your blood oxygen level

ECG app and special sensors can check your heart rhythm in addition to taking your pulse

Apple’s new always-on Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors

The upgraded chipset makes the Apple Watch Series 6 up to 20% faster than its predecessor

You can also track workouts including running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance

Water resistance lets you swim or even shower without taking off your Apple Watch

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks to listen without your phone

