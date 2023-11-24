Black Friday Blink camera deals have the best prices of 2023

This year, for Black Friday 2023, there are some deals that just aren’t on par with the sales we’ve seen in prior years. That’s definitely not the case with Blink, however. Amazon’s home security camera brand is offering the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on just about every different camera it makes.

Prices start at just $19.99 for the Blink Mini that everyone loves so much. Or, you can get a 2-pack or 3-pack and pay as little as $13.33 per camera. Other popular models are also on sale, including the Blink Video Doorbell that’s down to just

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Just take one look at the Amazon device deals page right now.

Echo devices are all on sale with deep discounts, plus you can get the lowest price ever on the Fire TV Stick 4K. All of Amazon’s eero mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale at the lowest prices of the year too, and there are more great deals to be found.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But there’s one sale that our readers might enjoy even more than the rest. Check out Amazon’s massive sale on Blink home security cameras and video doorbells. Prices start at just $19.99 for the Blink Mini camera.

You can read about all the best deals down below, or skip it and just visit Amazon’s Blink deals page.

Blink Mini camera is on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

All of Amazon’s Blink cameras offer an incredible value compared to the competition. Among our readers, however, the Blink Mini has always been particularly popular. Of course, it’s really not that difficult to see why.

The wonderfully compact Blink Mini home security camera offers all the main features you would want from an indoor camera. It also obviously works with Alexa, and it integrates so well with other Amazon devices.

But best of all, it retails for just $34.99. Comparable home cameras from other brands can easily cost $100 or more, so these are amazing Blink camera deals.

Available on Amazon

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find some awesome deals on the Blink Mini. Single cameras retail for $34.99, but they’re only $19.99 each right now on sale.

You can also save even more if you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack or 3-pack. If you opt for the 3-pack, your cost per camera drops all the way to $13.33 each.

Blink Outdoor and video doorbells

Image source: Blink

On top of all that, we also have the amazing Blink Outdoor camera. There’s no question that this is one of the best Blink camera deals of the year.

This version is completely wireless just like the indoor model. But on top of that, it’s also weatherproof. That means you can install them anywhere on your property that’s within Wi-Fi range! Add-on cameras start at $90 each, which is a fair price. Right now, however, they’re down to just $53.99 apiece.

And if you buy bundles instead, prices start at just $59.99 for the 1-camera kit.

These incredible outdoor home security cameras can’t be beaten. Like the Blink Mini camera, they offer incredible value since they’re so much less expensive than rivals. But they also tout 2-year battery life and longer-range wireless. You’re crazy if you don’t snag a few while they’re on sale!

On top of that, Blink bundles including the new Blink Video Doorbell are down to the best prices of 2023. Or, get the Blink Video Doorbell on its own for just $29.99.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Of note, you can also save big on the new Blink Outdoor 4, which rarely goes on sale with a big discount.

Available on Amazon

There are also tons of Blink bundles on sale at great prices. Be sure to check out the Blink home security camera deals page on Amazon for all the different discounts.

Blink Indoor cameras are on sale too

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Blink Mini is great, but it has one big limitation that’s solved by another model in Blink’s lineup. When you position a Blink Mini somewhere in a room, all you can see is what’s in front of it in that room.

Meanwhile, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt camera adds a whole new dimension to the Blink Mini. Instead of being stationary, this model has a motorized base. That way, you can pan and tilt the view and see every last nook and cranny in the area.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt retails for $60, but it’s down to $29.99 for Black Friday 2023. That matches the lowest price ever for this model.

Available on Amazon

For more Blink indoor camera deals, visit the Blink home security camera deals page on Amazon’s site.

More Black Friday 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.