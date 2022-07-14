Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale, but this smartwatch with a 10-day battery is only $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you want a new Apple Watch Series 7, you’re paying more than $300 at a minimum. It’s a fantastic watch, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re open to trying other brands on Prime Day, there’s a TicWatch smartwatch deal you definitely need to see.

Not only does it have most of the same key features as the latest Apple Watch, it also works with Android in addition to iPhones!

Prime Day 2022 might be over, but some of the hottest deals of the sale are still going. And there’s no question that the TicWatch GTH Pro is one of them!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best-selling smartwatch on the planet by a huge margin. In fact, the only other smartwatch that probably comes close is the Apple Watch SE.

Both of Apple’s smartwatch models have deep Prime Day discounts this year. But before you commit, there’s another option that might be even better for some people.

At $100, the TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch offers great style, GPS, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and more. Other features include sleep tracking, compatibility with both Android and iOS, and even blood oxygen measurement.

Then, on top of all that, it lasts for up to 10 days per charge! With the Apple Watch Series 7, you’re lucky if you can even get one day of battery life between charges.

All that for just $100 is already a tremendous value. But thanks to a terrific TicWatch smartwatch deal for Prime Day 2022, you’ll pay much less than that.

The TicWatch GTH Pro is on sale right now on Amazon for $69.99. That’s a 30% discount on the $100 retail price, and it’s a new all-time low for this model.

TicWatch GTH Pro Smartwatch Arty Heart Health and Dual Sensor Technology 5ATM Waterproof GPS Fi… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

