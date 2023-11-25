Best Ecobee thermostat deals for Black Friday 2023

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Black Friday. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals for 2023 will save you money today. Then, thanks to Ecobee’s smart features, you’ll keep saving money every month on your energy bills.

With winter weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium or Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale with great discounts right now, especially if you buy a bundle.

Since these smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these bargains.

Ecobee’s newest smart thermostats are on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It doesn’t matter whether it costs $200 or $2,000. Either way, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills.

Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself. If you find a good deal, your cost will be recouped much quicker.

That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat Black Friday deals for 2023.

The $250 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have.

Plus, this model has awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. The best example is built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s basically a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in!

This model is a steal even at full retail, but it’s down to just $219.99 for Black Friday 2023. Or, get this model in a bundle with two SmartSensors and a remote temperature sensor for $239.99. That’s a $100 discount compared to buying everything separately.

If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $190 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is on sale right now for $169.99. You really can’t go wrong at that price.

You can also bundle the Premium model with two SmartSensors for $189.99 total.

On top of all that, Ecobee’s popular SmartCamera is on sale for Black Friday.

This smart home camera retails for $100, but it’s down to $79.99 for Black Friday. And finally, Ecobee SmartSensors are down to $79.99 per 2-pack.

Why we recommend these Ecobee thermostat deals

Image source: Ecobee

We touched on it earlier in this roundup, but there are two main reasons we recommend these deals.

First and foremost, every home should have a smart thermostat. Period. By using a traditional “dumb” thermostat, you’re wasting both money and energy. Wasting money is bad for you, and wasting energy is bad for all of us.

Smart thermostats like Ecobee’s various models use intelligent features to learn and find new ways to save you money. This is more important now than ever before as utility companies across the country raise prices this winter.

The second reason is also simple: Ecobee makes awesome thermostats. Google’s Nest Thermostat is a great option too, and so is the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat. But neither of those models is any better than an Ecobee smart thermostat.

And that’s especially true if you choose the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium or Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced, which each have a built-in mic and speaker for Alexa voice control. That means you can use it like an Echo to ask questions or control all the smart home gadgets around your house!

