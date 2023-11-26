Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps
Home Deals News

Best DNA test kits on sale for Cyber Monday 2023

By
Published Nov 26th, 2023 11:11AM EST

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

So many people like to give DNA test kits as Christmas and Chanukah gifts each year. It makes sense, of course, since everyone loves receiving them as gifts. If you’re planning to pick up a few this year, now is definitely the time to do it. Cyber Monday DNA test deals are here, slashing 23andMe and Ancestry test kits to the lowest prices of 2023.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Of course, there are different types of tests out there that perform different functions. Some DNA tests focus on health based on key indicators in your DNA. Others let you dig into your ancestry so you can see exactly where your family comes from. So many people find long-lost relatives this way, and that’s so awesome!

If you’re planning to get a DNA test for yourself or as a gift this year, there are some deals that you definitely need to check out.

The best DNA test kits on sale now

We can’t believe how many fantastic Cyber Monday 2023 deals are out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now. Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots. But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing hotter right now than Cyber Monday DNA test deals. And this year, you can get all three of the best-selling tests at their lowest prices ever.

23andMe deals

Cyber Monday DNA test deals 2021

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is typically the #1 top seller among our readers during the holidays. This $199 kit is normally pretty pricey, which makes sense since it includes 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry.

For Cyber Monday 2023, this popular home test is on sale for $129. It’s not the lowest price ever, but it is the lowest price of the year.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

The other really popular 23andMe test is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit. This kit is on sale for $59 this year, which is actually $20 less than last year’s Cyber Monday deal.

That means now is the perfect time to grab a few so you can give them as gifts. Or, pick one up for yourself and see what you learn!

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Finally, we have the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle, which is the top-of-the-line kit offered by 23andMe.

In addition to everything you get in the $199 home DNA test, this bundle also includes a full year of access to Health + Ancestry Service Plus. 23andMe’s subscription service with exclusive reports and more, and it’s awesome that you can get a full year for free.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

AncestryDNA deals

Cyber Monday DNA test deals 2021

Last but not least, we have a pair of Cyber Monday 2023 DNA test kit deals from AncestryDNA.

First, the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit is always popular on Cyber Monday. It typically costs $119, but right now it’s down to $49 on sale.

You won’t find a cheaper DNA test from a leading brand this year.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

And for your favorite pup, there’s a great deal on a DNA test kit for dogs. The Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry kit retails for $99, but it’s on sale for $69 right now.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

Don’t Miss: Best Cyber Monday deals 2023: All the hottest sales you can shop

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News