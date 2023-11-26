Best DNA test kits on sale for Cyber Monday 2023

So many people like to give DNA test kits as Christmas and Chanukah gifts each year. It makes sense, of course, since everyone loves receiving them as gifts. If you’re planning to pick up a few this year, now is definitely the time to do it. Cyber Monday DNA test deals are here, slashing 23andMe and Ancestry test kits to the lowest prices of 2023.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Of course, there are different types of tests out there that perform different functions. Some DNA tests focus on health based on key indicators in your DNA. Others let you dig into your ancestry so you can see exactly where your family comes from. So many people find long-lost relatives this way, and that’s so awesome!

If you’re planning to get a DNA test for yourself or as a gift this year, there are some deals that you definitely need to check out.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The best DNA test kits on sale now

We can’t believe how many fantastic Cyber Monday 2023 deals are out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now. Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots. But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, there’s nothing hotter right now than Cyber Monday DNA test deals. And this year, you can get all three of the best-selling tests at their lowest prices ever.

23andMe deals

23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is typically the #1 top seller among our readers during the holidays. This $199 kit is normally pretty pricey, which makes sense since it includes 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry.

For Cyber Monday 2023, this popular home test is on sale for $129. It’s not the lowest price ever, but it is the lowest price of the year.

Available on Amazon

The other really popular 23andMe test is the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Test Kit. This kit is on sale for $59 this year, which is actually $20 less than last year’s Cyber Monday deal.

That means now is the perfect time to grab a few so you can give them as gifts. Or, pick one up for yourself and see what you learn!

Available on Amazon

Finally, we have the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle, which is the top-of-the-line kit offered by 23andMe.

In addition to everything you get in the $199 home DNA test, this bundle also includes a full year of access to Health + Ancestry Service Plus. 23andMe’s subscription service with exclusive reports and more, and it’s awesome that you can get a full year for free.

Available on Amazon

AncestryDNA deals

Last but not least, we have a pair of Cyber Monday 2023 DNA test kit deals from AncestryDNA.

First, the AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit is always popular on Cyber Monday. It typically costs $119, but right now it’s down to $49 on sale.

You won’t find a cheaper DNA test from a leading brand this year.

Available on Amazon

And for your favorite pup, there’s a great deal on a DNA test kit for dogs. The Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry kit retails for $99, but it’s on sale for $69 right now.

Available on Amazon

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!