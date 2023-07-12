Best DNA test deals of Prime Day 2023: 23andMe, AncestryDNA

Prime Day isn’t truly Prime Day without a deep discount on the best-selling DNA home test kits in the world. That’s right, the Prime Day 2023 DNA test deals you’ve been waiting for are finally here!

To start things off, you can save $101 on the wildly popular 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test. That slashes this popular at-home test kit from $199 all the way down to $98.99. This deal also happens to beat the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this best-selling DNA home test kit… albeit by $0.01.

Of course, that deal is just the tip of the iceberg.

Our favorite DNA tests are discounted for Prime Day

There are so many fantastic Prime Day 2023 deals out there. It seems like every best-selling product out there has a deep discount right now.

Top-sellers this year include laptops, TVs, and of course Instant Pots. But those are all things that people tend to buy for themselves.

When it comes to gifts, you really need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day DNA test deals. This year, you can get all of the best-selling home DNA test kits at the lowest prices of 2023. Stock up now and you’ll finish off a huge chunk of your holiday shopping. Plus, you can take care of a bunch of birthday presents while you’re at it.

23andMe deals



23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test Kit is always a best-seller every year. It retails for $199, which seems steep, but it’s actually a terrific value for a DNA test that includes a whopping 150+ different reports on your health and ancestry.

This test kit has a huge $101 discount right now for Prime Day. That means you can get as many as you want for $98.99 each instead of $199.

23andMe’s other deal is on the same test, but it adds a one-year premium membership to the company’s online service. That way, you or your recipient can access a full year of on-demand premium reports and other features.

The 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle normally costs $299, but it’s down to $118.99 with this Prime Day 2023 deal. Again, that’s the best price ever for this bundle.

AncestryDNA home DNA test deals

Next up, it goes without saying that the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test is always a huge seller on Prime Day. And that will definitely be true again this year since it’s one of the best Prime Day DNA test deals out there.

This test gets you tons of data including 35 different genetic traits. All that typically costs $119, but right now it’s down to $59 for Prime Day 2023.

This is AncestryDNA’s most popular home HDNA test kit, and it’s down to the lowest price of the year. The current discount matches the deals we saw last year during Prime Day and Black Friday, so you know you’re not going to find a better sale price.

