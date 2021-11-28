Best Cyber Monday tool deals 2021: DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody needs tools. You may not think it initially when you’re out on your own for the first time, but you definitely need at least a screwdriver set and a hammer. But if you want more heavy-duty tools, it can get pricey. That’s why it makes sense to wait for deals. Cyber Monday tool deals do make a lot of sense to keep tabs on.

There are plenty of tool deals out there, so you better keep your eyes peeled. Luckily, we have done that for you. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday tool deals that save you big bucks. You’ll be able to use those bucks somewhere else.

Cyber Monday tool deals from BLACK+DECKER

BLACK+DECKER is one of the most widely recognized tool manufacturers. So it begs to reason that its sales will be good. We start with the BLACK+DECKER Random Orbit Sander. This is a corded orbit sander that leaves a swirl-free finish. It is highly efficient and delivers 12,000 OPM to quickly sand materials. You’ll keep your workspace free of dust and debris, thanks to the built-in collection bag. Get it for only $27.50 now through November 30th.

For a bigger tool, the BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Chainsaw could be useful to you. This is a 20V chainsaw that reaches 10″. The blade tension system is tool-free, so anyone can use it. The oiling system for lubrication of the bar and chain is superb. It won’t kick back much when you’re starting it. Now until the end of the year, it is only $89.

DEWALT tools that are also on sale

DEWALT is another trusted brand for Cyber Monday tool deals. The DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 5-Tool can give you a lot for your money. This comes with a 20V MAX hammerdrill, reciprocating saw, impact driver, circular saw, and work light. It also comes with a carrying case to fit all of your tools in. From now through November 30th, you can get this for just $449, saving yourself $200.

If you’re looking for drill bits, check out the DEWALT Titanium Drill Bit Set. This has a connectable accessory storage system to optimize space. The clear lid lets you see which pieces you’re about to take out. Each drill bit has a Proprietary Pilot drill tip to deliver clear holes free of burrs. Also, these are ideal for metal, wood, or plastic. Save 60% on them now through November 30th.

More Cyber Monday tool deals

There are other options out there that end between Cyber Monday and the end of the year. Check out more below.

BLACK+DECKER 25cc 2-Cycle 14-Inch Curved Shaft Gas String Trimmer

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Lithium Battery & Charger

CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Combo Kit, 2 Tool

DEWALT Bluetooth Hearing Protector

Custom Leathercraft DEWALT DGCL33 33-Pocket Lighted USB Charging Tool Backpack

