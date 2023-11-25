Anova sous vide cookers & vacuum sealers start at $57 for Black Friday

Instant Pots are always so popular ahead of the holidays. And there are so many great Instant Pot Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of. But there are other popular kitchen gadgets that are also on sale right now. You’ll definitely want to check out the Anova Black Friday deals that are available in 2023.

First and foremost, the $199 Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0 is down to $144.95 for Black Friday. Or, upgrade to the Anova sous vide kit that includes a cooker and a 16-liter tub for $249, down from $319.

Want to spend even less money? The entry-level Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker 3.0 is on sale for an all-time low price of $89.98 instead of $149.

Anova’s popular vacuum sealers are also discounted this year, so you won’t want to miss these great deals.

Anova sous vide cooker deals

Until a few years ago, the magic of sous vide cooking was known only to a select few people. They were the ones willing to visit overpriced restaurants owned by famous chefs who used fancy sous vide machines.

These days, however, sous vide cooking has grown quite popular. That’s true in the restaurant industry and in homes across America. Thanks to the advent of affordable sous vide cookers designed for home use, anyone and everyone can cook up delicious sous vide dishes in the comfort of their own homes.

Now, you can save big on sous vide machines from one of the hottest names in the industry.

Anova was one of the first brands to popularize at-home sous vide cooking machines. And it’s still one of the top companies to this day. The best always comes at a price, however, and Anova’s latest models can cost $300 or even more.

Thanks to all the impressive Anova Black Friday deals in 2023, you won’t pay anywhere near that much.

Lowest prices of the season

First up, the mid-range Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 3.0 is down to the best price of 2023. In fact, it’s currently at a new all-time low price.

This best-seller retails for $199 and that’s how much you’ll pay most of the time. But Anova has slashed the price to just $144.95 for Black Friday.

That’s about what you would expect to pay for an entry-level sous vide cooker from a no-name brand. It’s pretty crazy when you consider that Anova is the best in the business!

The other model on sale is the one pictured above. It’s the Anova Nano Sous Video Cooker 3.0 that has become one of the company’s hottest options. You get the same terrific precision cooking and temperature control. But this model only costs $149 — unless you take advantage of these Anova Black Friday deals.

In that case, you’ll only pay $89.98!

And finally, if you want the very best of the best, you want the Anova sous vide kit.

This kit retails for $319 and it includes two things. First, you get Anova’s latest and greatest sous vide precision cooker. Then, you also get a special 16-liter water container with a lid. The lid has a hole that’s the perfect size for the precision cooker, so you won’t need to worry about ever making a mess.

Until the end of the month next month, you can pick up this bundle on sale for $249.

Anova vacuum sealers on sale

Image source: Anova

In addition to the best-selling sous vide machines on sale this year, there are two more deals you should check out. Avona’s popular vacuum sealers also have Black Friday deals this year.

First up, the $150 Anova Vacuum Sealer Pro is on sale for $99.95. That matches the lowest price ever for this model, and it’s an excellent value.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, the entry-level Anova Vacuum Sealer is on sale for just $54.99.

This model retails for $80, and it’s already a steal at the full retail price.

