10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, Pixel 6a, alli weight loss pills, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s two-day Prime sale in early October was supposed to give Prime members a quick taste of Black Friday 2022 deals. But then, something strange happened: there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end!

Don’t miss our roundup linked above to see all the hottest October Prime Day deals that Amazon is still offering now. Plus, in this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today.

Featured deals in this roundup:

Highlights in today’s roundup include Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 97,000 5-star reviews for just $15.99 instead of $50, half off the Fire TV Stick 4K with promo code UP4KFTV, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs on sale for $3.99 apiece, a rare discount on best-selling alli weight loss diet pills, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Coupon Code: UP4KFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price: Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price: $69.99 Price: $51.23 ($0.43 / Count) You Save: $18.76 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $15.97 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… List Price: $449.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, 3353, Gray/Blue List Price: $139.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $20.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B… List Price: $149.95 Price: $89.95 You Save: $60.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $99.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $50.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

