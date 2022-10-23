Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, Pixel 6a, alli weight loss pills, more

Maren Estrada
October 23rd, 2022
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

Amazon’s two-day Prime sale in early October was supposed to give Prime members a quick taste of Black Friday 2022 deals. But then, something strange happened: there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end!

Don’t miss our roundup linked above to see all the hottest October Prime Day deals that Amazon is still offering now. Plus, in this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today.

Featured deals in this roundup:

50% Off Fire TV Stick 4K with code UP4KFTV $24.99 Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3.99 Each alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg C… 27% Off Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked… Only $299
Highlights in today’s roundup include Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 97,000 5-star reviews for just $15.99 instead of $50, half off the Fire TV Stick 4K with promo code UP4KFTV, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for only $139.99 at Best Buy, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs on sale for $3.99 apiece, a rare discount on best-selling alli weight loss diet pills, and more.

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Buy NowCoupon Code: UP4KFTV Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$15.99 You Save:$34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro from Best Buy Price:Was $249, Now $139 Buy Now Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission alli Weight Loss Diet Pills, Orlistat 60 mg Capsules, Non Prescription Weight Loss Aid, 120 Cou… List Price:$69.99 Price:$51.23 ($0.43 / Count) You Save:$18.76 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$15.97 You Save:$4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Pixel 6a - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with 12 Megapixel Camera and 24-Hour B… List Price:$449.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, 3353, Gray/Blue List Price:$139.99 Price:$119.99 You Save:$20.00 (14%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.95 You Save:$60.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price:$99.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$50.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price:$329.00 Price:$299.00 You Save:$30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

