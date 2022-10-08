10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Prime Access deals, $89 AirPods, Instant Pots, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

According to Amazon, the Prime Early Access Sale is now just days away from beginning on October 11. Unofficially, however, Amazon’s massive Fall Prime Day sale is already underway. Take one look at the Amazon device deals page and you’ll see more than 100 early Prime Access deals starting at just $12.99.

Check out our big roundup covering the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now. And in this article, we’ll show you the 10 best deals — plus some bonus deals — that you can get today.

Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods for only $89.99, AirPods Pro for $169.99, a massive sale on Instant Pot multi-cookers & air fryers, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, an Echo Dot + 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for $17.99, Roomba deals starting at $199, up to $1,000 off Sony 4K smart TVs, and more.

Note that because some of these deals are part of the Prime Early Access Sale, they’re only available to Prime members. Sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and you can save, too.

Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price: $63.98 Price: $39.99 You Save: $23.99 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price: $274.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $75.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $13.97 You Save: $6.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $64.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, White Alabaster List Price: $329.99 Price: $299.94 You Save: $30.05 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR KD55X80K- 20… List Price: $749.99 Price: $628.00 You Save: $121.99 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Sous V… List Price: $189.99 Price: $149.95 You Save: $40.04 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

