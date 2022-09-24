10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $30 Echo Show 5, $90 Chromebook, pet supply sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
This has been a wild week when it comes to daily deals. And things definitely are continuing to heat up on Saturday, September 24.
In this roundup, we’ve chosen 10 particularly impressive deals to share with our readers. Plus, we’ve included a bunch of bonus deals for you to check out, too!
Featured deals in this roundup:
Highlights today include $69 off AirPods Pro and the first-ever discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 , another first-ever discount on the new Apple Watch Series 8, a one-day sale on pet supplies, a top-selling TV soundbar for only $39.95, a $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for just $89.99, and more.
On top of that, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal! Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Scroll through all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Best-selling pet supplies have deep discounts for one day only!
- AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.98, which is a huge $69 discount
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 were JUST released and they’re already discounted at Amazon
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 3 are down to $169, AirPods 2 are discounted to $119, and AirPods Max have a massive $120 discount
- The Echo Show 5 is down to an all-time low price of $29.99 with coupon code SHOWBED30 — it normally costs $85 so this is a crazy deal!
- Get best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for just $4.69 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Luxurious Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets are only $19.99 right now
- BONUS DEAL: Also, HC Collection bed sheets are on sale starting at $13.97
- Get a best-selling $260 HP 11.6″ Chromebook for only $89.99 in this awesome Best Buy sale
- BONUS DEALS: Visit our earlier coverage to see more of the best laptop deals online
- Apple Watch Series 8 was just released and it’s already up to $50 off on Amazon!
- BONUS DEAL: Multiple Apple Watch S8 models are on sale, so be sure to look through all the SKUs
- BONUS DEAL: Also, Apple Watch Series 7 is on clearance with deep discounts!
- BONUS DEALS: See all the best Apple Watch deals available now
- The super-popular Majority Bowfell TV soundbar is a best-seller, and today it’s only $39.95
- Save up to $500 off stunning new LG C2 evo OLED TVs
- Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
On top of all that, there are a bunch of offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.98 You Save:$69.02 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$55.00 (65%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$18.77 You Save:$1.20 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, RCA, USB, Opt, AUX Connection, Mini Sou… List Price:$44.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$5.00 (11%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price:$2,046.99 Price:$1,896.99 You Save:$150.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP - 11.6-Inch Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB /32GB Price:Was $260, Now $90 Available from a partner
BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart watch w/ Graphite Stainless Steel Case w/ Midn… List Price:$699.00 Price:$659.00 You Save:$40.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed, Donut Dog Bed for Small Dogs, Medium & Large, Anti Anxiety D… List Price:$59.96 Price:$29.23 You Save:$30.73 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price:$9.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
