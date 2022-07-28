Forget smart TVs, these Amazon home theater projector deals are crazy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Maybe you shouldn’t buy a new TV this fall during all the inevitable sales events. Why not? It’s because there’s another option that you should consider for your living room or basement. Amazon has some terrific home theater projector deals this year.

As a matter of fact, we can’t even believe how low some of these prices are.

The hottest deal right now might be the beloved Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector that everyone always raves about. It’s only $499.99 if you pick up a renewed model before they sell out! It’s guaranteed to look and function like new. Otherwise, you have 90 days to get a full refund.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. For example, the awesome $1,000 Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is down to $799.99 brand new!

Smart TVs have become more and more affordable these days. But once you buy one, you’re looking into that size. Why not check out a home theater projector on Amazon instead? You can easily get a picture up to 120 inches or even more for a fraction of the price!

Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV - Black List Price: $999.99 Price: $799.99 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Top sales right now

We’re not sure how, but there are so many outstanding Amazon deals right now. It’s like Prime Day is already here!

Looking for examples? One of the best is the #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection luxury bed pillows are down to just $12.90 each. They have more than 103,000 5-star reviews! You can also snag AirPods Pro for just $179.99, which is the best price of the year so far. And Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad has a rare discount.

On top of all that, so many of our readers look to upgrade their TVs around this time of year. But before you buy any of the discounted smart TVs in Amazon’s big Fire TV sale that gets you a free Echo Dot in addition to discounts, there’s another option you might want to consider.

Amazon home theater projector deals

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Are you shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom? If that’s the case, a TV is obviously the way to go. Anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead.

Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile?

Projectors offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV. And there are several home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Prices start at just $499.99 for a renewed Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector with a 16,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,300 lumens, and support for picture sizes up to 200 inches.

That’s right… 200 inches! Can you imagine how much you’d have to pay for a 200-inch TV?!

And if you’re looking for an upgrade, you’ve got to check out the Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV. It’s on sale right now for $799.99 instead of $1,000.

That’s pretty surprising since this model rarely goes on sale. And what’s great is that it has Android TV built right in. This way, you don’t need a streaming media dongle or anything else to go with it.

Want stunning laser projectors you can take with you anywhere? We’ve got just the thing. The incredible Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Laser Projector has a $200 coupon you can clip. Or, upgrade to the 4K Nebula Cosmos model and save $220 if you subscribe to Amazon Prime!

Also, don’t forget that you’ll need a projector screen if you want the best possible viewing experience. And if you think you need to spend a lot to get one, think again. This 120-inch screen with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews is only $17.97!

We’ve also got a few deals on 4K projectors for you to check out, so scroll down to see them.

Epson Home Cinema 880 home theater projector (renewed)

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, 3300 lumens Color and White Brightness, Stre… Price: $499.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV

Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV - Black List Price: $999.99 Price: $799.99 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Laser Projector

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 1080P Projector, 2400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0 with 7000+Apps, Aut… Price: $1,499.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K Laser Projector

Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector, 2,400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0 with 7000+ Apps, Auto… Price: $1,979.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector, HDR, Android TV, Portable, sound by… List Price: $999.99 Price: $899.99 You Save: $100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More projectors with price discounts

Looking to step things up with a 4K home theater projector? Check out the LG CineBeam 4K projector, which is a great option that’s on sale with a huge $540 discount:

LG HU70LA DLP 140" 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector, Google/Alexa Assistance, LG we… List Price: $1,799.99 Price: $1,259.99 You Save: $540.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And finally, there’s a terrific deal on the ultimate short-throw 4K laser projector from XGIMI. Unfortunately, it’s about to end so you’ll need to hurry.

XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, Android TV, 2400 ANSI Lumens, Integrated 6… Price: $2,799.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!