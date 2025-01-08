XGIMI Ascend is so much cooler than any new TV announced at CES 2025

At CES 2025, XGIMI introduced a new concept product that could eventually make its way to people’s houses. The XGIMI Ascend is a 2-in-1 ALR projector screen that rises up out of a big soundbar speaker system. It also happens to perfectly match the company’s latest AURA 2 projector. That said, forget about OLED TVs or TVs with AI and cameras because this new device is so much cooler.

According to the company, this concept product combines a roll-up Ambient Light Rejection screen and two premium Harman Kardon soundbars in a seamless, motorized, compact design. The XGIMI Ascend concept introduces a 100-inch motorized floor-rising screen, which can “elevate home entertainment with unparalleled ease and sophistication.”

This device pairs with XGIMI’s AURA 2, its ultra-short-throw projector, unveiled in September at a NYC event. Over the past year, BGR had the chance to get exclusive hands-on with the AURA 2 before its release.

Aura 2 delivers the best-in-class short-thrown XGIMI’s home projection Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With cinema-level audio and visual capabilities packed in a sleek short-throw projection unibody, the AURA 2 also features the Dual Light 2.0 tech and offers ultra-high brightness and color accuracy with 2,300 ISO lumens with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certifications. Its DCIP-P3 color gamut coverage is 99%, allowing for excellent and precise reproduction of colors. It also has immersive theater sound quality thanks to four built-in Harman/Kardon 15W 2-channel speakers.

Now, XGIMI leverages this experience with this concept product unveiled at CES 2025. The company says it’s engineered to function both as a cinematic screen and an ambiance-enhancing display. XGIMI states that this product has a wide-viewing angle and advanced contrast ratio enhancement that rejects ambient light; it also provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy across various lighting conditions, making it ideal for any space.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Ascend at CES 2025 and showcase our latest technological explorations,” said Apollo Zhong, CEO of XGIMI. “Ascend is a symbol of our dedication to continuous innovation in home entertainment and a testament to our drive to provide users with powerful, elegant solutions that enhance their everyday lives. It’s the type of jaw-dropping product that belongs at CES, and we’re so excited to gather feedback from technologists at the show.”

While it’s unclear when this concept product can become a reality, you can read BGR‘s review of the XGIMI HORIZON S Max and MoGo 3 Pro.