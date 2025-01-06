Samsung unveiled our dream TV at CES 2025 with AI and cameras

At CES 2025, Samsung unveiled its new lineup of smart TVs. The South Korean company is betting on its Vision AI technology, which not only powers “amazing picture quality, but also serves as your adaptive, intelligent companions.” The new lineup includes updates to the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED models, and The Frame TVs.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs,” said SW Yong, Samsung’s Head of Visual Display Business. “With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization, and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life.”

With the 2025 lineup, Samsung wants to take its smart TVs to the next level, even though they might feel a bit intrusive. The Vision AI platform can improve how you interact with the TV, how the TV interacts with your home, and how it perceives you with “nice-to-have” features that might make you sketchy about them.

For example, the cool stuff:

Click to Search offers instant information about what’s on-screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content.

offers instant information about what’s on-screen — whether identifying an actor or exploring displayed content. Live Translate, powered by an on-device AI translation model, eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations on live broadcasts, allowing viewers to enjoy their content in up to seven languages.

eliminates language barriers with real-time subtitle translations on live broadcasts, allowing viewers to enjoy their content in up to seven languages. Generative Wallpaper transforms screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, leveraging generative AI to create images tailored for any taste or occasion.

transforms screens into dynamic, personalized art canvases, leveraging generative AI to create images tailored for any taste or occasion. On-device AI picture and sound technologies are dynamically adjusted for an optimized experience

The mixed stuff:

Pet and Family Care allows you to leverage the TV’s camera and speakers to detect unusual behaviors like falls or break-ins and receive real-time updates and recorded events through your screen.

The weird stuff:

You can also choose to have this feature automatically recognize situations and adjust room settings, such as dimming the lights when you fall asleep.

A little disclosure: I don’t want the TV to watch me sleeping, whether it’s on-device or not. Knowing it can do that makes me a bit uneasy.

Image source: Samsung

That said, Samsung also highlights the latest features available with the N18 AIGen3 processor available on the Neo QLED 8K, QN990F, its most advanced TV:

8K AI Upscaling Pro: Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame.

Elevates lower-resolution content up to stunning 8K quality, ensuring incredible detail and clarity in every frame. Auto HDR Remastering Pro: Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes.

Analyzes content frame by frame, applying scene-adaptive color expansion for lifelike visuals and vibrant colors, even in dark scenes. Adaptive Sound Pro Uses AI to separate and optimize sound components such as speech, music, and sound effects for clear, balanced audio.

to separate and optimize sound components such as speech, music, and sound effects for clear, balanced audio. Color Booster Pro: Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing across every frame.

Enriches color expression with AI-driven scene analysis and enhanced image processing across every frame. AI Mode: Adaptively optimizes picture and sound through AI-based content recognition and TV area analysis for an optimal viewing experience in any setting.

Samsung is also expanding access to its Art Store. Along with the new The Frame Pro TV, which features advanced Neo QLED picture quality, the company will offer the Art Store to the Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and QLED models, with more than 3,000 curated artworks.