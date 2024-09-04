tvOS 18 will likely launch without its best features

tvOS 18 is just around the corner with several new features. With the iPhone 16 event taking place on September 9, Apple will likely launch the new software updates in the following week. After a packed tvOS 17 release in 2023, tvOS 18 feels like another big update.

However, two of the features I was most looking forward to will likely not be released with this software update’s version .0. With beta 8 available for a week and the Release Candidate version expected for next week, Apple hasn’t added these two features to tvOS 18:

21:9 support: If you use your Apple TV connected to a projector, it will support movies and shows in a 21:9 format, bringing a more cinematic-like experience

So far, Apple has only added the new Portrait screen saver. However, I don’t think my photos are good enough to appear as screen savers while I’m listening to music, or I just keep the Apple TV turned on without using it. This is why I’m really looking forward to having Foundation, Snoopy, and other Apple TV+ screen savers available.

While it seems the 21:9 support might be released at a later date, I still have faith that the new screen savers could appear in the final version of tvOS 18. With watchOS 10, Apple added a Snoopy Watch Face. It was first available in beta, but by the final release, the company still had more options to offer with that Watch Face. That said, Apple might be planning to add everything all at once instead of offering a half-baked experience.

Interestingly, Cupertino already announced that some tvOS 18 features will already be delayed, including:

Robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automations and scenes, and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri.

are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automations and scenes, and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri. AirPlay adds Spatial Audio so users can get an immersive audio experience, including support for Dolby Atmos, when using AirPlay to stream audio from iPhone and iPad to HomePod and compatible third-party audio equipment.

We’ll only know for sure once the tvOS 18 Release Candidate version is available and Apple releases a full PDF with all the features that are included in these software updates. Are you excited about 21:9 support and new screen savers? You can learn more about tvOS 18 below.