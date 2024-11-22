This new iPhone camera app uses AI to make your photos look like Minecraft

There’s no shortage of AI applications for iPhones. While iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users can take advantage of Apple Intelligence and the upcoming Image Playground and Genmoji features, several other apps and software offer more creative ideas.

This is why a developer recently created a new iPhone camera app that uses AI to make photos look like Minecraft or other popular animations. It’s called Lentil AI: Photo Art Generator, and it can make your images look like they were taken from your favorite anime, cartoon, and gaming universes.

The app is very straightforward to use. You can take a photo or select one from your gallery, select a style, and start blending artwork right away. Lentil photos work like holographic cards. By tilting your phone, you can see the photo shift between real life and your newly created AI world.

The developer writes: “Transport cosplay portraits to different anime universes, turn meal pics into anime food, put your cat inside a pixel world, turn your landscape shots into works of art. Don’t just edit your photos — blend them.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

With that, this iPhone camera app can make your photos look right from Minecraft using AI. The app is free to use and doesn’t offer in-app purchases. However, it’s important to note that you must create an account to use this app.

Some Redditors noted that the app collects your name, phone number, username, and other information. That being said, the app might use some of your data for marketing purposes or to resell that information to others.

That said, while this isn’t wrong, it’s how the developer decided to maintain the app, as they don’t offer in-app purchases or ads. You can find it in the App Store here.

Wrap up

Below, you can learn more about Apple’s efforts to improve AI features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.