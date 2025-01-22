Samsung Galaxy S25 Unpacked: How to watch, start time, more

Today, Samsung will finally reveal the long-anticipated Galaxy S25 lineup during its Unpacked event in San Jose, California. Here’s everything you need to know about the event and what we expect Samsung to announce.

What time does the Samsung Unpacked 2025 start

Samsung Unpacked happens today, Wednesday, January 22, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

How to watch the Samsung Unpacked 2025 event

Samsung offers three ways for people to watch Unpacked 2025. These are the options:

Of course, you can also bookmark this post because we’ve embedded Samsung’s live stream right here.

Latest Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors

As with previous Galaxy S versions, the Galaxy S25 series will offer two different designs: The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will share the same design, while the S25 Ultra will feature a slightly different look.

The smaller models will look almost like their predecessors. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have flat screens, rear panels, and sides. They feature curved corners, symmetrical bezels, and pack three cameras on the back.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is more similar to its siblings than previous Ultra models. That’s because Samsung is finally curving the corners of the handset despite having to rock S Pen support. The built-in stylus forced Samsung to stick with rectangular corners in previous designs.

Besides that, Galaxy AI is also expected to be one of the stars of Unpacked, as Samsung will unveil some of the new AI features it developed for the new phones, including the new One UI 7.

One of the new features is the Now Bar, which will be located at the bottom of the Galaxy S25 lock screen. Its resemblance to Apple’s Dynamic Island is obvious here, and Samsung probably got the idea from the iPhone. However, Samsung will turn the Now Bar into a Galaxy AI element rather than having it act as a shortcut to apps running in the background.

Now, Bar Galaxy AI features will be available on the Galaxy S25. Image source: Samsung

Tapping the new UI element will give you access to all the information you might need to start your day. Galaxy AI will use your data to determine what information you want accessible via the Now Bar. It might present weather information, commute instructions, and music suggestions.

The Galaxy S25 phones will come with Gemini integration, Google’s best AI, and a chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Gemini works as an AI assistant on Android phones right now, but the Galaxy S25 phones might introduce new abilities. The marketing image shows Galaxy AI will support complex commands on the Galaxy S25 via Gemini.

For example, a user might ask the AI to list the places seen in a YouTube video and save the information inside Samsung Notes. The AI would be able to “watch” the clip, summarize it, and then open the Samsung Notes app to save that information.

Wrap up

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Samsung Unpacked. BGR will bring the latest news as we learn more about them.