Samsung’s Galaxy AI features for the Galaxy S25 leaked

Samsung turned the Galaxy S24 phones into AI-first devices, launching a Galaxy AI suite of features that were exclusive to the three handsets. Despite not having its own ChatGPT alternative, Samsung partnered with other AI service providers, including Google, to make Galaxy AI happen.

Google’s Circle to Search was among the exclusive features Samsung gave the Galaxy S24. The feature is now available on other Pixel, Galaxy, and Android phones.

It’s unclear whether Samsung’s AI-first strategy helped sell more Galaxy S24 phones than expected, but it certainly didn’t hurt. Then again, Galaxy AI wasn’t as big a must-have factor for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 phones that launched six months after the Galaxy S24. Foldable sales weren’t spectacular for the company last year.

This brings us to the Galaxy S25 series, whose launch is imminent. Next week, Samsung will hold its first Unpacked event of the year, during which it will introduce at least three Galaxy S25 versions. A fourth Galaxy S25 Slim model might also appear at the show.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Galaxy AI is also expected to be one of the stars of Unpacked, as Samsung will unveil some of the new AI features it developed for the new phones. You won’t have to wait that long, as some of the upcoming Galaxy AI features have already leaked.

After seeing marketing photos showing the Galaxy S25 designs earlier this week, we now have a similar trove of press images showing the various Galaxy S25 features, including Galaxy AI.

This is all thanks to the Portuguese-language blog TecnoBlog, which posted various images that were probably leaked by Samsung.

One of the images the blog shared shows One UI 7 screenshots tied to the Galaxy AI functionality that Samsung teased a few days ago: The Now Bar (image above).

Leaked images showing what information the Now Bar Galaxy AI feature will display. Image source: TecnoBlog

The Now Bar is located at the bottom of the Galaxy S25 lock screen. Its resemblance to Apple’s Dynamic Island is obvious here, and Samsung probably got the idea from the iPhone. However, Samsung will turn the Now Bar into a Galaxy AI element rather than having it act as a shortcut to apps running in the background.

Tapping the new UI element will give you access to all the information you might need to start your day. Galaxy AI will have access to your data to determine the kind of information you might want to have accessible via the Now Bar. It might present weather information, commute instructions, and music suggestions.

The Now Bar will also summarize your day, surface relevant media, such as photos and videos, and display health and fitness achievements.

The images Samsung prepared for the Now Bar also indicate Samsung might help you keep track of shopping coupons and other deals you might find online, telling you when they expire so you don’t forget to take advantage of them.

It’s unclear what Galaxy AI models will power the Now Bar. However, given the sensitivity of the data the Now Bar presents, the feature might rely on on-device processing rather than the cloud.

New Gemini features will be baked into Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S25 phones. Image source: TecnoBlog

TecnoBlog also gives us a look at another Galaxy AI feature, one whose provenance is clear. The Galaxy S25 phones will come with Gemini integration, Google’s best AI, and a chatbot similar to ChatGPT.

Gemini works as an AI assistant on Android phones right now, but the Galaxy S25 phones might introduce new abilities. The marketing image the blog shared shows Galaxy AI will support complex commands on the Galaxy S25 via Gemini.

For example, a user might ask the AI to list the places seen in a YouTube video and save the information inside Samsung Notes. The AI would be able to “watch” the clip, summarize it, and then open the Samsung Notes app to save that information.

This is agentic behavior from Galaxy AI, the kind I expect to see more of on phones and computers.

The Gemini functionality also resembles what Apple wants to do with Siri in Apple Intelligence. However, the smarter Siri won’t be available on supported iPhone models until April, which is when iOS 18.4 is likely set to launch. The Galaxy S25 phones and the new Galaxy AI that ships with them will be in stores in early February.

These are all the new Galaxy AI features that leaked, but the blog has other Galaxy S25 marketing images that go over some hardware details, including the processor, camera, and battery. You can see them at this link.