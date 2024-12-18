Galaxy S25 version of Apple’s Dynamic Island will be all about AI

Apple introduced the iPhone’s Dynamic Island in September 2022 when it unveiled the iPhone 14 series. That year’s iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max dropped the notch in favor of a pill-shaped screen cutout that looks larger and uglier than the hole punch displays on Android phones. That was understandable, as Apple needed to keep Face ID authentication in place.

But Apple fully embraced the cutout, creating a software feature around it called the Dynamic Island. Apple incorporated the physical cutout into a larger virtual cutout that displays all sorts of information from various apps. The Dynamic Island became viral instantly. It was all people talked about initially.

Since then, Apple has transitioned all iPhones to Dynamic Island designs. Some Android vendors have tried to copy this, too, despite not really having to do it. Samsung was one of them, at least until late 2024.

The Korean giant recently released its Android 15 beta program (One UI 7), which looks a lot like iOS 18. It even has a Dynamic Island-like interface element that resembles the Dynamic Island.

It’s not placed at the top of the phone but at the bottom. It’s called the Now Bar, and thanks to a new Samsung announcement, we know how it works when it comes to Galaxy AI. This will be a key Galaxy S25 feature, as these phones are getting One UI 7 first.

Samsung penned a blog post titled “The First Step Towards True Al Companion“ that focuses on two features in One UI 7: data encryption and security and the Now Bar.

Samsung calls One UI 7 “the start of a new era with the first AI-integrated operating system, a true AI platform that vastly improves mobile experiences for users through unprecedented personalization.” This is still Android 15 at the core, not some groundbreaking new OS that Samsung will launch. It’s Samsung’s version of Android 15 with Galaxy AI features and UI cosmetizations on top.

In the first half of the report, Samsung makes a big deal about privacy and security, just like Apple did with Apple Intelligence, which is built with privacy at the core.

The company introduces a new Personal Data Engine tech to encrypte your data on the device. It all starts with the Galaxy S25, “the next standard-setting” smartphone:

In anticipation of the next standard-setting Galaxy S series smartphones, we’re giving Galaxy users greater peace of mind alongside greater personalization. That’s why we’ve created the Personal Data Engine, a powerful privacy advancement that ensures on-device, cross-app personal data protection.

It’s unclear how it will all work, but Samsung says that Knox Vault will protect personal data from native apps. This platform also secures biometric data and other critical information on the device. Samsung also throws in post-quantum cryptography protection for good measure, a feature meant to prevent quantum computing decryption in the future. That’s actually a real risk the tech world is preparing for.

It all sounds great to me. I want great privacy features for my devices and the apps I use, especially in the age of AI. But Samsung doesn’t actually explain how it protects user data or how the Galaxy AI will access it.

However, said encrypted personal data will power the Now Bar’s Galaxy AI features, which is where the blog post is heading.

Now Bar Galaxy AI features will be available on the Galaxy S25. Image source: Samsung

The Now Bar “gives personalization a new meaning by seamlessly integrating your everyday actions and most-used apps into your lock screen.” The UI element will do it all: it lets you “control your entertainment, time your next personal best workout, get directions to your next meeting or start communicating in other languages.”

The Now Bar will also condense vital data into a single spot for a specific scenario, giving you all the information it might think you’ll need. Samsung offers the following example, preparing for a trip using your Galaxy S25 or any other Samsung phone that will run One UI 7:

Imagine you’re packing for a trip from Seoul, Korea, to San Jose, California. While you get ready, your phone offers a prompt to create a folder of your essential apps for quicker access. So you don’t miss your flight, it lets you know when it’s time to leave for the airport. It even provides a curated travel playlist to set the mood for your long flight.

You’ll only need to swipe on the Now Bar to access information, such as the weather forecast and other handy tips.

Since Samsung prioritizes privacy and security, I’d be curious how the Now Bar protects the personal data that Galaxy AI surfaces for the user. Samsung doesn’t say, but hopefully, the Now Bar information can’t be accessed unless you unlock the phone first.

Next month, Samsung should demo these Now Bar features during the Galaxy S25 Unpacked event.