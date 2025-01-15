Galaxy S25 press photos leak ahead of next week’s launch event

The Galaxy S25 Unpacked launch event is one week away, which means we’re about to get a series of last-minute leaks that will confirm all the rumors we’ve seen. They might also spoil whatever small surprises Samsung had left for the show.

Seeing press photos of the Galaxy S25 phones leak before the announcement event is entirely expected. Samsung’s press materials usually wind up online in the days leading to an Unpacked event, and the Galaxy S25 launch is no different.

The first official-looking marketing images for the Galaxy S25 phones have now leaked, teasing the minor design changes and color options you can expect from the new flagships.

Evan Blass posted the images on Substack. They then spread online quickly, with other leakers picking them up.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As with previous Galaxy S versions, the Galaxy S25 series will offer two different designs: The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus will share the same design, while the S25 Ultra will feature a slightly different look.

The smaller models will look almost like their predecessors. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have flat screens, rear panels, and sides. They feature curved corners, symmetrical bezels, and pack three cameras on the back.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is more similar to its siblings than previous Ultra models. That’s because Samsung is finally curving the corners of the handset despite having to rock S Pen support. The built-in stylus forced Samsung to stick with rectangular corners in previous designs.

The slightly curved corners should improve usability compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and that’s a win in my book.

The images also show a few of the color options that will be available to Galaxy S25 buyers. I have to say the navy option for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus looks amazing.

Finally, the press images get the expected Galaxy AI namedrop. Like their predecessors, the three Galaxy S25 flavors will be AI phones. Samsung will deliver additional Galaxy AI features, including a smarter Bixby. That’s what rumors say.

The press renders also hint at Android 15, which Samsung is currently testing as One UI 7. If you’ve followed news detailing One UI 7, you’re probably aware that Samsung will deploy a Now Bar at the bottom of the screen that looks and behaves like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

Galaxy AI will be part of the Now Bar experience, as seen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra press images. The Now Bar displays an AI-generated Now Info on the screen, presumably containing all the information you need to start your day.

These images could always be fake. Someone could have created them using available Galaxy S25 leaks, but I’m certain they’re real. This happens with every Galaxy S launch. We get to see press photos in the weeks before the next big Unpacked event.