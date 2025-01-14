Galaxy S25 price hike seems certain, but it shouldn’t break the bank

The Galaxy S25 series officially launches on January 22nd, with Samsung having already set its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

Three of the four Galaxy S25 models set to be unveiled at the show will be available for preorder soon after the presentation concludes: the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Buyers can already register their interest to preorder one of the three handsets, which will net them the customary $50 in Samsung credit applicable if they go through with the preorders.

The Galaxy S25 Slim should hit stores only at some point in the second quarter of 2025. That’s what most rumors say. This will be the first year the Galaxy S series includes a fourth, ultra-thin phone.

As exciting as all of that might sound, there is a bit of bad news that Samsung fans who follow rumors closely probably anticipate. Some, if not all, Galaxy S25 models will be more expensive than their predecessors. Price hikes have been teased for a few weeks, though it’s unclear whether Samsung will increase prices worldwide.

A brand new report from Korea says that Samsung considered freezing prices to avoid a slowdown in sales but ultimately chose to go for a mild price hike in the country.

The latest price rumor comes from the Korean outlet FNNews (via Jukanlosreve). The report cites the same reasons that appeared in previous rumors from Korea regarding the Galaxy S25 price hike.

First, the Galaxy S25 packs more expensive components than the Galaxy S24 models. The 2025 flagships will all feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and more RAM than their predecessors. The former is said to be significantly more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside the Galaxy S24 phones.

Then there’s the weakening of the won in relationship to the dollar following the political turmoil in Korea in the past few months.

Samsung reportedly considered keeping the Galaxy S24 price structure in place for this year’s flagships but ultimately decided to hike the price. The report notes that we’re looking at a minor increase without offering the Galaxy S25’s purported prices.

The increased prices might impact demand for the Galaxy S25 series, but Samsung is looking to make up for any lost sales with the launch of more affordable Galaxy phones later this year.

The report mentions the Galaxy A56 and A36 models, which should be launched in the second quarter of the year. It also mentions the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE, which will follow the Galaxy A-series mid-rangers.

While Galaxy S25 price hikes might be concerning, the report doesn’t mention international markets. Samsung may keep the Galaxy S24 prices in place for one more year in some markets and raise them in others.

Some recent leaks in Europe tease price hikes of around €50 ($52) for each of the three Galaxy S25 models. Others claim the Galaxy S25 will cost as much as the Galaxy S24 models.

Even if Samsung raises prices worldwide, you’ll have ways to reduce the impact on your wallet. First, the preorder deals and registration freebie should make up for any price hikes.

One of the purported Galaxy S25 preorder perks has already leaked: free access to Gemini Advanced AI, usually priced at $20/month. Depending on the Galaxy S25 model you get, you’ll get between 3 months and 12 months of free access.

Samsung should also introduce a subscription plan for Galaxy handset purchases that will cover the Galaxy S25 series.

Meanwhile, Samsung unveiled a new trade-in program on Tuesday that lets you trade in eligible Galaxy phones throughout the year to obtain discounts toward new purchases. The program works even without a new purchase. It could be a great way to save on the Galaxy S25 without buying the phone during the preorder period.