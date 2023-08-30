Popular ChatGPT app Petey now available for iPad

Streamy Awards 2023 Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The popular ChatGPT app for Apple Watch, Petey, made its way to the iPhone a few months ago. Now, its developer is releasing a new version dedicated to iPad users so people can use the world’s most popular AI platform on a larger display.

With Petey for iPadOS, users can enjoy all the existing features available for the Apple Watch and iPhone in an iPad environment, including the sidebar and a design optimized to take advantage of larger displays. In addition, users can enjoy keyboard shortcuts for more efficient use.

This ChatGPT client lets you make inquiries to GPT (it supports GPT 3, 3.5, and 4), so you can quickly get answers to your questions. Petey lets you share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email, or social media.

Thanks to the History function, the app offers history and conversation details so users can pick up a conversation right where they left off. This feature shows all locations, links, and how many tokens people have used during previous interactions with the app.

Image source: Petey

With GPT-4 support, users can subscribe to Petey for iPadOS or enter their API key to avoid in-app purchases or subscriptions to access ChatGPT features. With this release, the app is also getting a few improvements, such as:

You can now finally select words and sentences within the answers

Answers now highlight Links, Money, Physical values and more

Introduction of our new mascot, Clippey (Quite a familiar face)

Bug fix for watchOS settings for a smoother experience if you’re already running a beta.

Improved formatting for easier sharing of conversations

Ability to fully disable Apple Music for those who prefer other streaming services

Petey also lets you change its app appearance, enable speech, and even change its personality, as it can be more factual or creative. Users can also opt for GPT answers from minimal to concise, normal, or verbose.

The app costs $6.99, and GPT-4 needs an extra optional subscription. You can download Petey for iPadOS in the App Store.