ChatGPT app Petey for iPhone and Apple Watch adds AI history and conversation

The popular ChatGPT client Petey, available for iPhone and Apple Watch users, has added a handful of new features in the latest update. Here’s what’s new, according to the developer.

History and conversation details: Users can now pick up a conversation right where they left off, thanks to the History function. It’s available for both iPhone and Apple Watch. This feature shows all locations, links, and how many tokens people have used during previous interactions with the app.

Streaming answers and better GPT-4: Petey now streams the answer word-for-word to your device, making it much faster. In addition, there won’t be any timeout error due to this big performance improvement that version 2.2.2 brings.

Petey for iPhone and Apple Watch also offers some other improvements, such as new interface icons made by Kevin Anderson, faster responses, misalignment of the TextField cursor fix, the ability to revalidate the API key, and a clear indication of which speech bubble is being read.

In April, the ChatGPT app Petey added support for GPT-4 integration. OpenAI says GPT-4 is “more creative and collaborative than ever before” and “can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.”

For example, if you show GPT-4 an image of eggs, flour, and milk and ask what you can make with those ingredients, the language model will “see” the image and list several potential recipes. GPT-4 is also significantly smarter than previous models.

Although the iPhone version is newer, what’s interesting about Petey is the integration with Apple Watch. Right from the watch’s screen, you can:

Interact with the famous GPT model right from your Apple Watch

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email, or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

Text to Speech, the app will read out the answer to you, so you don’t have to read it (Make sure your device is not on silent)

You can reply and respond to Petey’s answers. This feature enhances the conversation experience with the app, making it more interactive and engaging.

You can download Petey for iPhone and Apple Watch on the App Store here.