MacGPT 3.0 update brings AI assistance to every part of your Mac

The popular MacGPT app has been updated to version 3.0. After supporting GPT-4 algorithm, the application developed by Jordi Bruin comes with more features to bring Artificial Intelligence help to every bit of your Mac.

One of the new features is Global, which lets you access ChatGPT from anywhere on your Mac. By activating the Global text field that pops up in the middle of your screen, you can start chatting with MacGPT’s assistance.

Another function is called Inline. It brings ChatGPT directly into your text fields. Users need to type their trigger phrase and prompt, and the AI will do the rest. Last but not least, it’s possible to use AI from the menu bar through the website or natively with the API.

For those that didn’t get the release of MacGPT, this is a simple native app for macOS that allows users to access ChatGPT from the menu bar quickly. According to the developer, MacGPT loads the ChatGPT chat interface in a web browser.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

You can log in with your OpenAI credentials and then click the menu bar icon to start a conversation. You can also assign a keyboard shortcut by clicking the gear icon to activate MacGPT without ever moving your mouse.

With ChatGPT-4 integration, it now works with images. So if you show an image of eggs, flour, and milk and ask it what you can make with those ingredients, the language model will “see” the image and list several potential recipes. GPT-4 is also significantly smarter than previous models.

That said, if you want to try out GPT-4 for yourself, one way to access it is by paying for ChatGPT Plus. The subscription plan launched on February 10 for $20 a month. And if you have access to it, you can select on MacGPT the option to get answers based on GPT-4.

MacGPT is available here for free, but you can always support Bruin’s work by paying whatever you think is fair for the app.