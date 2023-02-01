ChatGPT Plus is here and it’s $20 a month

If you want to jump to the front of the line to talk to a conversational AI, ChatGPT Plus is here for you.

In a blog post, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL·E 2, has announced ChatGPT Plus, a premium subscription plan for its conversational AI. The paid subscription service costs $20 per month and will give customers priority access, faster performance, and “priority access to new features and improvements.” Here’s how OpenAI describes the benefits of the paid plan:

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

The company says that ChatGPT Plus is only available to customers in the United States at launch but that “we will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks. We plan to expand access and support to additional countries and regions soon.”

OpenAI says that ChatGPT Plus isn’t the only subscription plan that the company plans to launch. It also mentioned that “we plan to refine and expand this offering based on your feedback and needs. We’ll also soon be launching the (ChatGPT API waitlist), and we are actively exploring options for lower-cost plans, business plans, and data packs for more availability.

The launch of ChatGPT Plus comes the day after OpenAI also announced the creation of a new AI classifier tool that seeks to identify text written by AI vs. a human being. The company says that, while it is the most accurate tool it has created for this purpose thus far, it is still generally unreliable.

OpenAI seems to be grabbing onto the hype that ChatGPT created with both hands with all of these new products and services, and for a good reason. With a potential integration into Microsoft Bing and the creator of Gmail saying that ChatGPT could destroy Google in two years, the company has enormous upside right now.