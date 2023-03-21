Must-have AI app MacGPT adds GPT-4 integration

A few weeks ago, BGR covered the new AI app for your Mac, MagGPT by developer Jordi Bruin. Over the past weeks, he has been improving the application by adding even more features, including GPT-4 integration for those with access to the API.

GPT language became famous due to OpenAI’s use of technology. In a product page on the company’s website, it explains that GPT-4 is “more creative and collaborative than ever before” and “can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.”

For example, if you show GPT-4 an image of eggs, flour, and milk and ask it what you can make with those ingredients, the language model will “see” the image and list several potential recipes. GPT-4 is also significantly smarter than previous models.

That said, if you want to try out GPT-4 for yourself, one way to access it is by paying for ChatGPT Plus. The subscription plan launched on February 10 for $20 a month. And if you have access to it, you can select on MacGPT the option to get answers based on GPT-4.

For those that didn’t get the release of MacGPT, this is a simple native app for macOS that allows users to quickly access ChatGPT from the menu bar. According to the developer, MacGPT loads the ChatGPT chat interface in a web browser.

You can log in with your OpenAI credentials and then click the menu bar icon to start a conversation. You can also assign a keyboard shortcut by clicking the gear icon to activate MacGPT without ever moving your mouse.

MacGPT is available here for free, but you can always support Bruin’s work by paying whatever you think is fair for the app.