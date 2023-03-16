Petey is the ChatGPT Apple Watch app you’ve been looking for

The ChatGPT sensation works on almost any smart device out there, despite OpenAI not making specific apps for those platforms. You can easily use ChatGPT on iPhone and even have ChatGPT replace Siri. The chatbot works on Mac and Apple Watch, and we’ve shown you how to get it running on those platforms. But one thing changed for watchGPT that you should be aware of. The app’s new name is Petey – AI Assistant, which means it’s not immediately obvious anymore that it’s an unofficial ChatGPT client for Apple’s wearable. But it totally is.

Apple is apparently cracking down on ChatGPT content in the App Store, which forced developer Hidde van der Ploeg to change the app’s name.

“This is the app previously known as watchGPT,” is the first thing you’ll read in the App Store description of Petey. Otherwise, the app will offer the same ChatGPT features on your wrist as before. Here are the key features of Petey, from the same App Store description:

Interact with the famous GPT model right from your Apple Watch

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email, or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

Text to Speech, the app will read out the answer to you, so you don’t have to read it (Make sure your device is not on silent)

Using ChatGPT on your Apple Watch is very simple. Just open the app and ask or type your question. That’s how simple it is. You can even set up a ChatGPT complication on your Apple Watch.

WatchGPT ChatGPT app is now known as Petey – AI Assistant. Image source: Hidde van der Ploeg

As a reminder, ChatGPT can’t replace Siri. Apple doesn’t let any app do that. Therefore, with Petey installed on Apple Watch, you have two assistants working for you, though ChatGPT can do more things than Siri.

What’s also unchanged is the price. You’ll have to shell out $4.99 for Petey, just like watchGPT. But that might be a small price to pay for an app that brings you the massive powers of ChatGPT on your wrist.

We’ll also point out another important highlight for this kind of app. Petey doesn’t collect any user data. That means the developer can’t monetize your data by serving up ads. That’s another good reason to pay the $4.99 cost of admission.