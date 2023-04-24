ChatGPT app Petey for iPhone adds Apple Music integration and GPT-4 support

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

ChatGPT app Petey, which became popular for bringing AI capabilities to the Apple Watch, has released another important update for its iPhone counterpart. The iOS app landed a few weeks ago and has now received a major update.

As shared by the developer Hidde van der Ploeg, update 2.1 brings GPT-4 integration. Petey Premium subscribers can access the latest AI model for those with an API key.

According to OpenAI, GPT-4 is “more creative and collaborative than ever before” and “can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.” For example, if you show GPT-4 an image of eggs, flour, and milk and ask what you can make with those ingredients, the language model will “see” the image and list several potential recipes. GPT-4 is also significantly smarter than previous models.

In addition, Petey for iPhone has also added Apple Music integration. With that, ChatGPT can now create playlists or add songs for you based on your taste. The iPhone app has also added more alternative app icons, and you can now send messages to your phone from the Apple Watch even without Petey Basic or your own API key. There are also more payment options for the Basic tier, translation fixes, and bug fixes.

If you’re into ChatGPT-client apps, Petey for Apple Watch also brings the best ChatGPT experience right from the display of your Apple Watch. The key features include the following:

Interact with the famous GPT model right from your Apple Watch

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email, or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

Text to Speech, the app will read out the answer to you, so you don’t have to read it (Make sure your device is not on silent)

You can reply and respond to Petey’s answers. This feature enhances the conversation experience with the app, making it more interactive and engaging

With the newer GPT-4 AI model, it offers better accuracy and faster response time

You can download Petey for iPhone on the App Store here.