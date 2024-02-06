OLED iPad Pro will definitely cost more, but not as much as leaks claimed

Apple is on the verge of announcing its OLED iPad Pro. While rumors suggested that this tablet would be very expensive, it seems the company is indeed planning a price hike, but not in a way that would kill its pro lineup with an absurd price.

According to the latest DigiTimes report (via MacRumors), Apple’s 11-inch OLED iPad Pro would cost less than $1,000, with the 13-inch model costing between $1,200 and $1,300. This is far better than these models’ rumored $1,500 to $2,000 price range.

That said, the publication believes the price increase could be up to $160 for each model. DigiTimes doesn’t reveal its source, but the company attributes the increased cost to the OLED panels.

Besides the new display, iOS 17.4 beta files suggest that Apple is planning to place the front-facing camera of this iPad at the top when it’s in landscape orientation. With this change, it would be easier to participate in video call conferences, as iPad users usually have their tablets in landscape orientation most of the time.

In addition, it seems Apple is working on enabling the Find My feature for the Apple Pencil. Although it’s unclear at this moment if this Pencil will work like a MagSafe Wallet or AirTag, at least iPadOS will always remind you when you attach the Pencil from your iPad.

Besides that, expect a new M3 chip, an improved design, and an all-new Magic Keyboard that will make the OLED iPad Pro look more like a MacBook Pro. That said, if these new accessories also avoid draining too much battery from this iPad, it seems the last thing Apple will need to improve will be iPadOS 18, as the hardware will be everything anyone could ever want.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors of this iPad.