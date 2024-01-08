If the OLED iPad Pro is as expensive as this rumor says, Apple has totally lost it

The upcoming OLED iPad Pro is just around the corner. Apple’s most impressive iPad to date has been rumored for years. If reports are accurate, it could launch in a spring event with a beautiful OLED display, the M3 processor, design changes, camera improvements, and brand-new accessories.

With that in mind, this iPad won’t come at a cheaper price. While customers are already expecting $100 to $200 price increases in at least the base model, the Korean blog Naver user yeux1122, with a mixed track of correct leaks, says the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro could start around $1,500 and the 13-inch version around $1,800-$2,000. Wow.

According to yeux1122, Apple will focus on the selling points rather than the costs to the customers, such as being the world’s first two-stack tandem application, the highest expects, the improvement from LCD and miniLED to AMOLED, in addition to contrast ratio, power ratio, and brightness, which are said to improve by more than two times with the same power consumption.

The leaker suggests this will be Apple’s “thinnest and lightest tablet in history,” although I think it will be hard to beat the iPad Air 2.

Still, if the price rumors are true, this would mean Apple has totally lost sense with its user base. While I can understand why a Mac can go way higher than $2,000, it could be difficult to see the benefit of an 11-inch tablet with several software limitations costing more than most MacBook Air options. The same is worth it for the 13-inch option, which would cause prices to skyrocket.

To justify this value, Apple will really need to improve specs, including storage and RAM, which currently starts at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The only positive side of these prices would be highlighting how powerful and “cheaper” the next iPad Air will be. Besides that, I think Apple is shooting itself in the foot and killing the iPad for Pro users.