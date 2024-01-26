New iPad Pro leaks detail everything I was expecting for my next iPad

The new OLED iPad Pro is expected to be announced by Apple this spring. While we have heard so many things about this product already, it’s nicer when some features are confirmed through Apple via upcoming software updates.

This time, 9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito discovered iOS 17.4 hints at a new iPad with a landscape Face ID camera. While BGR has already corroborated that Apple would be expanding the iPad 10 look to more tablets, Espósito could confirm this possible change through new strings added in the first beta of iOS 17.4.

According to him, iOS 17.4 beta files suggest that Apple is working on an iPad with a TrueDepth camera (an iPad Pro) placed at the top when it is in landscape orientation. Since previous iPad Pros had the front-face camera at the top when the tablet was in portrait mode, this suggests the new iPad will offer this helpful tweak.

With this change, it would be easier to participate in video call conferences, as iPad users usually have their tablets in landscape orientation most of the time. In addition, the iOS setup process has been rewritten, according to the journalist. “Face ID needs to be in landscape to learn how to recognize you,” says a new system string. “During Face ID setup, iPad needs to be in landscape with the camera at the top of the screen. Once setup is complete, Face ID works in portrait and landscape,” another message reads.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Apple

If this iPad Pro leak isn’t enough, Filipe Espósito has another interesting tidbit about the upcoming Apple Pencil 3. According to his findings, Apple is working on enabling the Find My feature for this accessory. Although it’s unclear at this moment if this Pencil will work like a MagSafe Wallet or AirTag, at least iPadOS will always remind you when you attach the Pencil from your iPad.

These two iPad Pro leaks excite me even more about this product, as other rumors say it will get the M3 chip, a new OLED display, and brand-new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard that will make the iPad Pro look more like a Mac.

If these new accessories also avoid draining too much battery from this iPad, it seems the last thing Apple will need to improve will be iPadOS 18, as the hardware will be everything anyone could ever want.