New Apple Pencil might work with Vision Pro, which sounds weird but is actually genius

A rumor suggests a new Apple Pencil could work with Apple Vision Pro. With that, this iPad accessory could make the drawing experience even more intimate while unlocking new capabilities. According to MacRumors, citing a source familiar with the matter, Apple has internally tested a new Apple Pencil with visionOS support.

At this moment, it’s unclear if this could be the long-rumored Apple Pencil 3, which is expected to be introduced alongside the OLED iPad Pro with Find My support and, possibly, interchangeable tips. In addition, this feature could also be related to visionOS 2. We also don’t know much about this software, except for Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman saying it will come this year, and it’s currently codenamed Constellation.

MacRumors says that one possibility is that “users would be able to draw with the Apple Pencil on a desk or another flat surface, and the drawing would appear in the open visionOS app.” This giant canvas is only a supposition by the publication, but Apple might integrate the iPad with Vision Pro similarly to what it does with the Mac.

Apple Vision Pro as a Mac display. Image source: Apple Inc.

Currently, Mac users can connect their display with Vision Pro to rearrange their screen whenever they want. If Apple expands support for iPad, maybe users of this spatial computer could use the tablet as a flat surface, but the Apple Pencil drawing would appear in this infinite canvas in front of your eyes.

This new Apple Pencil integration could benefit Freeform and Pixelmator apps. MacRumors has also recently shared that Freeform is set for an update with iOS 18. The publication says there’s a new “Freeform Scenes” feature coming with iOS 18, which will help with board navigation. Users will be able to select, edit, name, and collaborate with scenes.

The Freeform Scenes UI will be located near the zoom controls. With a new sandwich bar, it will display individual arrow icons for navigation between scenes. Apple is even preparing keyboard shortcuts for this feature.

That said, it seems it won’t be long until we learn more about a future Apple Pencil and this possible integration with Vision Pro, as the new iPad Pro can come as soon as April, and WWDC is in June.