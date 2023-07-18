Major iPhone 16 Pro Max telephoto camera upgrade might’ve been detailed in a new leak

The iPhone 15 isn’t even here yet, and we are already entering the iPhone 16 rumor cycle. This time, a report suggests a 2024 iPhone model, most likely the iPhone 16 Pro Max (or Ultra), can get a super-telephoto lens, which usually helps photograph wild animals or live sports.

According to the Weibo account Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro Max could get this super-telephoto lens with a larger camera sensor that is 1/1.14-inch in size. MacRumors’ Hartley Charlton did the math and said this represents a 12% larger camera sensor than expected for this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, rumored to feature the same 1/1.28-inch sensor that is available with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A larger sensor can benefit users with improved low-light photos, background blur, and the camera’s dynamic range.

This year, Apple is heavily rumored to introduce a periscope lens to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 5x to 6x optical zoom, which could be improved with next year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max’s larger sensor. In addition to this rumor, a previous report also expects the iPhone 16 Pro to get a periscope lens, although it’s unclear at this moment if both iPhone 16 Pro models will get the same spec bumps.

A few months ago, this Digital Chat Station account and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman hinted at an increased size of iPhone 16 Pro models due to significant camera upgrades. Display analyst Ross Young also shared the increased size, which said the Pro Max model would get a 6.9-inch display and the Pro model a 6.3-inch screen – although he only reported on the panel and not why Apple decided to move in this direction.

iPhone 16: Here’s what we know

So far, we have gathered a few rumors about the 2024 iPhone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes Apple could introduce five iPhone models, ranging from a regular version to an Ultra model. Display analyst Ross Young, as mentioned above, expects a display increase for the Pro models, and the Korean version of The Elec said that Apple plans to add a periscope lens for both Pro iPhones.

BGR has a comprehensive guide listing the latest rumors of this upcoming iPhone, which you can find below.