iPhone 16 Pro is getting a killer camera feature I wish I had on my iPhone 15 Pro

When Apple released the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year, the company offered an exclusive tetraprism lens for the larger model. With that, customers could take advantage of a 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom on this device.

On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro users were left with the same 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom, which means those who prefer a smaller form factor lost this long-awaited feature. Thankfully, with the iPhone 16 release just around the corner, a rumor that both Pro models will get a tetraprism lens is still ongoing, which means we’ll likely see the smaller iPhone getting this huge camera upgrade.

This time, the Korean publication The Elec says that LG Innotek will provide the modules for iPhone 16 Pro models to start. Later, Foxconn and Cowell will manufacture this technology so Apple can reduce prices. As previously rumored, Cupertino will be able to add this technology to the smaller iPhone 16 Pro because it will make this device slightly larger and reduce the size of some internal components.

For the main lens of the Pro models, Apple is expected to use Sony’s newest 2-layer system, which can capture more light and reduce noise. The sensor could improve low-light photography while also improving dynamic range. This new sensor could also feature a coating technology to improve photo quality and reduce flare. In addition, the company is expected to add a 48MP resolution sensor to the ultra-wide lens.

So far, we expect Apple to hold its September event on September 10. Alongside four new iPhone models, the company is rumored to announce a new Apple Watch Series 10, an Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the third generation of the Apple Watch SE. The company is also expected to release two new AirPods models to replace the second and third-generation models.

Below, you can read the latest rumors about it.