iPhone 16 Pro might finally fix a camera problem that iPhones have always had

iPhone 16 Pro is still a few months away from us, but if this leak is accurate, there’s a big camera improvement that will make better photos and videos.

According to news aggregator yeux1122, Apple is reportedly testing a camera lens with a new coating technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models. This new coating will improve the photography quality, including reducing flare.

Interestingly enough, while the iPhone cameras have exponentially improved, Apple couldn’t fix this issue with flare while recording. It’s like the iPhone has astigmatism, and depending on the outdoor light, it captures some weird spots of blur mixed with light.

If this leak is accurate, the new Atomic Layer Deposition equipment might fix that, making iPhone 16 Pro photos better prettier.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Thankfully, this isn’t the only information we have regarding iPhone 16 Pro camera improvements. For example, rumors say Apple plans to add a periscope lens for both Pro models. This has been corroborated several times over the past months.

With the periscope lens exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with up to 5x optical zoom, the company could make it available for both Pro models in 2024. Analyst Ross Young says this will be possible thanks to the larger display size, which could help house more components on the smaller Pro model.

For the primary lens of the Pro models, Apple would use Sony’s newest 2-layer system, which can capture more light and reduce noise. The sensor would improve low-light photography while also improving dynamic range. In addition, the company is expected to add a 48MP resolution sensor to the ultra-wide lens.

For the regular iPhone 16 models, reports believe the wide and ultrawide lenses will get a vertical arrangement for Spatial Video recording. In addition, it will be closer to the iPhone X, as new schematics show Apple wants to make the camera bump slimmer.

Wrap up

With the iPhone 16 Pro expected for a fall release, we’ll undoubtedly learn much more about this device until then. Still, we already have a good picture of what to expect from this upcoming launch, including its processor, colors, and other improvements. Below, you can check our iPhone 16 guide.