iPhone 16 Pro could finally get true fast charging speeds

Apple might finally bring iPhone 16 Pro charging speeds to modern days. After years of 20W maximum charging power, ITHome reports that Apple wants to double this amount to 40W in a wired connection and 20W using MagSafe.

Currently, all iPhone models from 13 to 15 can charge 50% in around 30 minutes with a 20W charging adapter. Now, the publication says Apple wants to compensate for the increased battery capacity for the iPhone 16 Pro with better charging speeds.

At this moment, it’s unclear how fast users can charge the new phones, especially now that Apple has added many new features to help increase the iPhone’s battery lifespan.

With iOS 18, for example, iPhone 15 models will offer granular control of how much they can be charged, which will increase the battery’s life in the long run.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

This report corroborates other rumors that iPhone 16 models, except for 16 Plus, will get bigger battery capacities.

According to a Weibo leaker, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could be equipped with a 4,676 mAh battery that is no longer L-shaped “due to the redesign of the internal structure.” With that, Apple would jump from the 4,422 mAh battery of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A similar increase could be expected for the regular iPhone 16, as it’s rumored to feature a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple would jump to 3,355 mAh against 3,290 mAh from the 15 Pro. That said, these are the expected battery capacities for all new models:

16: 3,561mAh

3,561mAh 16 Plus: 4,006mAh

4,006mAh 16 Pro: 3,355mAh

3,355mAh 16 Pro Max: 4,676mAh

Leaker KosutamiSan believes Apple will improve battery life on the next generation of iPhones by adding a graphene thermal system to improve cooling. They wrote on X:

“Apple is actively working on the graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the existing heating problem. And the batter of Pro series would change to a metal shell for the same reason.”

Below, you can learn more about iPhone 16’s latest rumors.