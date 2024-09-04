iPhone 16 Capture Button might work like magic through Apple’s silicone cases

Apple will finally introduce the new iPhone 16 lineup in a few days. Among the changes, the company is expected to introduce a Capture Button, which could be perfect for photographers and filmmakers. This capacitive button should have multiple functions. Although some third-party case makers are opting to add an extra cutout to their cases, it seems Apple will make its own cases work with this button without a cutout.

At least, this is what leaker Duan Rui suggested on X. According to the leak, Apple’s official iPhone case “won’t have this opening, and it will be made into an integrated design that won’t affect the normal use of the capacitive button.”

iPhone 16 users will reportedly be able to take advantage of this button and its multiple functions, even with a case on. These are some of the features expected to be available with the Capture Button:

Responds to touch and pressure: This is why the iPhone 16 Pro Capture button will respond to touch and pressure, which means the button can perform different actions depending on how you press it.

Mechanical camera button: A rumor says this device will work similarly to a DSLR camera, so professional photographers will have full control of their shots with this mechanical button.

Zoom in and out: One possibility is zooming in and out by swiping left and right on this button, similar to what AirPods Pro 2 users can do on its stern to change the volume.

Focus an image: With a light press, it will be possible to reset the focus on the iPhone 16 Pro while taking a photo.

Start a recording: Users can start a recording by hard pressing the Capture button on the. Pressing it again will likely stop the recording.

Besides the new Capture Button, Apple is expected to make the iPhone 16 Pro slightly larger with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, the new A18 Pro chip, an improved ultra-wide lens, and bigger batteries.