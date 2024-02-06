iPhone 16 Pro might finally be able to replace your DSLR camera

The most recent rumor about the iPhone 16 Pro makes me believe Apple is coming closer to building a true professional camera with every new generation. While I’m already mesmerized by the iPhone 15 Pro and its photo and video capabilities, it seems Cupertino will take this experience to the next level once again with the new models.

There are already several reports about the iPhone 16 Pro’s camera capabilities. For example, Apple is rumored to add a periscope lens to both new Pro models. In addition, the company is expected to use Sony’s newest 2-layer system in the primary lens, which can capture more light and reduce noise.

With that, the sensor would improve low-light photography while also improving dynamic range. In addition, a 48MP resolution sensor for the ultra-wide lens is also heavily rumored. If that’s not enough, Apple is also planning to add a new Capture Button to the iPhone 16 Pro.

While it was unclear what we could expect from it, MacRumors and other outlets reported that it could be a capacitive button that would give you the impression you’re pressing a button, thanks to vibrations from the Taptic Engine. The button could also detect pressure and touch, supporting various commands.

Expected to be closer to the iPhone’s power/standby button, Weibo leaker Instant Digital has posted that this new button could add a similar function to what most DSLR cameras have: By pressing halfway through the button, it locks in focus or exposure. Then, after fully pressing it, it would take the photo.

With that, this would be the first time the iPhone would change focus with a button press. Currently, you need to tap your display, but offering this “analogical” feature would surely entice a ton of photographers to keep choosing the iPhone rather than a classical camera.

Interestingly, The Information discussed this in a recent report, although the Capture button could offer even more capabilities than Instant Digital tells us, such as zooming in and out. Below, you can learn more about the rumored iPhone 16 models and its upcoming features.