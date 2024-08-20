Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 beta watchOS 10 Samsung S95D Review iOS 18 iPhone 16 Pixel 8a iOS 16
Home Tech Mobile

iPhone 16 Pro Capture button rumored to offer these 5 features

By
Published Aug 20th, 2024 8:03AM EDT
iPhone 15 Pro Max Back on table
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

One of the top functions expected for the new iPhone 16 Pro is a Capture button. It has been rumored for several months and will be exclusive to the Pro lineup. While it might feel a bit confusing that Apple keeps adding new physical buttons to the iPhone, it seems this one could be the perfect addition for professional photographers.

On X, the Apple Hub account shared an image of all the expected features with the iPhone 16 Pro Capture button. Here they are.

First and foremost, the Capture button is expected to be available under the Side button on the iPhone 16 Pro series. You’ll use this button with your right index finger, potentially triggering different features.

Mechanical camera button: A rumor says this device will work similarly to a DSLR camera, so professional photographers will have full control of their shots with this mechanical button.

Responds to touch and pressure: This is why the iPhone 16 Pro Capture button will respond to touch and pressure, which means the button can perform different actions depending on how you press it.

Zoom in and out: One possibility is zooming in and out by swiping left and right on this button, similar to what AirPods Pro 2 users can do on its stern to change the volume.

Focus an image: With a light press, it will be possible to reset the focus on the iPhone 16 Pro while taking a photo

Start a recording: Users can start a recording by hard pressing the Capture button on the. Pressing it again will likely stop the recording.

These are some of the features rumored to be available with the iPhone 16 Pro. Of course, we’ll learn more about these iPhone functions once Apple unveils it during its traditional September event. Below, we’ve gathered the possible announcements expected for the iPhone 16 event.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 16 event: New iPhones, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, iOS 18, and more

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News