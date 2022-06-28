iPhone 14 Plus might be the name of Apple’s brand new 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple will release four iPhone models this year, just like it did with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. However, the iPhone 14 will bring a significant change when it comes to sizes. The 5.4-inch mini option is out of the picture, with Apple going for a larger 6.7-inch size to replace it. We’ve often referred to the 6.7-inch iPhone model as the iPhone 14 Max, which will be the cheaper equivalent of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But we also saw iPhone 14 Plus thrown around in more recent reports.

A new rumor claims the latter will be the name of the more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone 14. We haven’t seen the “Plus” moniker in an iPhone 8 since the 2018 iPhone 8 Plus. And it might make more sense than using “Max” for a handset that can’t deliver the Max experience.

Will there be an iPhone 14 Max?

If the rumor is accurate, Apple won’t go for the iPhone 14 Max name for the cheaper 6.7-inch handset. Instead, Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup will get the following names: iPhone 14 (6.1-inch), iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

The iPhone 14 Max makes some sense, implying that the handset delivers the best iPhone 14 version. Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will share the same specs. Just like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have identical hardware. The only differences come from the chance in size — hence the Max designations for each iPhone 14 sub-family.

But from a marketing perspective, the iPhone 14 Max might be confusing. It might imply that it’s a better version than the iPhone 14 Pro, which won’t be the case. That’s why iPhone 14 Plus makes even more sense for the cheaper 6.7-inch iPhone 14 version.

Whatever the name, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 will have specs similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, except for the camera module. The handset will feature just two cameras on the back instead of three. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 Pro will rock the brand new A16 Bionic chip, an upgraded ProMotion display, a better selfie camera, and a brand new camera sensor for the primary lens.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 Max/Plus would be cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro even though it’ll be larger. Rumors say the more affordable 6.7-inch option will start at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, might start at $1,099.

Where does the iPhone 14 Plus rumor come from?

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max lineup makes a lot more sense. Each handset has its own identity, and the names indicate a logical progression here. The more money you’re willing to spend, the better the iPhone 14 experience you get. From entry-level to Plus, to Pro, and Pro Max.

The same progression is visible in the iPhone 13’s naming scheme: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has a similar naming scheme in place on the MacBook side of business for the M-series chips. There’s an M1, an M1 Pro, an M1 Max, and an M1 Ultra. The same principle is applied here. The more money you spend, the better the MacBook experience you’ll be treated to.

Getting back to the iPhone 14 Plus name, you should know it’s hardly confirmed. That’s not something Apple would ever reveal. We’re looking at a rumor coming from the Korean-language blog Naver.

A few days ago, analysts from Omdia referred to the more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone 14 model as the iPhone 14 Plus without explaining the name choice.

We’ll have to wait until mid-September to learn the official iPhone 14 naming scheme. But there’s no question that the iPhone 14 Plus option makes plenty of sense.

