iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know

The iPhone 14 is Apple’s next-gen family of handsets, and we’re expecting Apple to launch four new iPhone models this year as well: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. As these product names imply, Apple will make a few significant changes to its iPhone 14 lineup this year. All rumors say that Apple will remove the mini size and replace it with a cheaper version of the Pro Max size.

The largest iPhone in each new generation is usually very popular with buyers. That’s why Apple might be going for a more affordable iPhone 14 Max option this year. That said, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will still be the best possible new iPhone money can buy this year, and we’re about to explain.

Apple usually unveils its new iPhones in mid-September, and this year should be no different. The recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China might have impacted all supply lines, including the iPhone 14. But the delays aren’t major. Apple made its mid-September launch with the iPhone 13 last year, and we expect the same thing to happen in 2022.

In a worst-case scenario where Apple must delay the launch event, we’ll know well before September. In 2020, Apple warned investors in July that the iPhone 12 would be delayed.

With that in mind, the date that makes the most sense for Apple’s iPhone 14 press release is September 13th, which is a Tuesday. Preorders for the iPhone 14 models would kick off on September 16th (Friday) in this case. And we’re looking at a September 23rd release date for the iPhone 14 series or the following Friday. That’s when you’ll get the iPhone 14 Pro Max shipped to your door or buy it in stores.

It’s important to note that iPhone Pro models do not come cheap. And the iPhone 14 Pro might be more expensive than any of its predecessors. In turn, this will make the iPhone 14 Pro Max the most expensive new iPhone in Apple’s lineup.

Rumors say the iPhone 14 Pro will start at $1,099 instead of $999. That means the iPhone 14 Pro Max price will go up to $1,199, or $100 more than the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max. The current economic landscape easily explains the rising costs. But rumors say that Apple will make it worth your while.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have different designs than their non-Pro counterparts. And top of the line specs to set them apart from the cheaper models.

iPhone 14 Pro Max design

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring over a massive screen design makeover. That’s what all rumors say. We’ve got schematics and dummy units to back those claims up.

The Pro models will replace the notch with two cutouts. A pill-shaped opening on the left will house the Face ID sensors. A circular hole-punch camera on the right will house the selfie camera. Both the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the same pill-and-hole display.

As a direct result of the notch design change, the phones should have thinner bezels around the screen. In turn, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have slightly taller and wider displays than their non-Pro counterparts.

But the iPhone 14 Pro models should have the same overall footprint as the non-Pros. They’ll get the same metal chassis sizes as the non-Pro models. And they should be only slightly thicker. Put differently, it’s only the screen design that’s changing for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On the back, the iPhone 14 Pro phones will have triple-lens cameras, just like their predecessors. But both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera modules will be larger than before, taking up more space on the back.

iPhone 14 Pro Max specs

If you’re paying top dollar for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’re not getting just a differently styled notch concept and a slightly larger display. The iPhone 14 Pro will feature better specs than the iPhone 14 models. And it’s not just the extra camera.

All rumors say that Apple is going out of its way to differentiate the non-Pro and Pro models this year. That hasn’t happened in previous years.

The most significant change will concern the specs, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max getting the brand new A16 Bionic processor. The new System-on-Chip (SoC) will be slightly better than the A15 Bionic, but it’ll be exclusive to the Pro models.

The SoC will also bring support for faster LPDDR5 memory, something unseen on any iPhone so far. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will reportedly have 6GB of RAM, just like their predecessor. And the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Max will get 6GB of memory as well. But it’s only the Pros that are getting the LPPDR5 speed bump.

Storage is another essential aspect when considering a new smartphone. And this is where the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might surprise you. Base storage might start at 256GB on the Pro models, something Apple never did with the iPhone. But even if those rumors aren’t accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get up to 1TB of storage. The cheaper models are going up to 512GB at best.

Also, let’s not forget that the iPhone 14 Pro models also get high-resolution displays with 120Hz ProMotion support. The non-Pro variants will stay on 60Hz and feature lower brightness.

iPhone 14 Pro Max camera

The camera constitutes another significant specs improvement for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. But the camera is an even more critical iPhone detail, considering buyers care more about photos than the rest of the hardware.

Rumors say that Apple will bump the megapixels on the primary camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’re looking at 48-megapixels instead of 12-megapixels for the wide camera. The ultra-wide and telephoto lenses should still feature 12-megapixel sensors.

But the cameras will be larger than before, as we mentioned earlier. That means we’re looking at larger sensors that will collect more light. In turn, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should deliver even better low-light performance than the non-Pros. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, by the way, should feature dual-lens cameras with 12-megapixel sensors.

The selfie camera will get upgrades of its own, including support for auto-focus.

As for that extra storage that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting, that’s something that will directly impact the camera experience. Shooting in ProRes video at 4K will require lots of storage, something the iPhone 14 Pro Max can deliver.

iPhone 14 Pro Max battery life

The battery is also something we could list in the specs section above. But, like the camera, it’s a detail that deserves more attention because battery life continues to be a critical part of the iPhone experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max will deliver excellent battery life, considering what we saw from the iPhone 13 Pro Max last year. The 6.7-inch iPhone has no rival when it comes to battery life. It can last two days, outperforming all competitors in battery life tests. Even the brand new Galaxy S22 Ultra could not match the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life.

Add to that iPhone 14 design rumors that say the phone will be imperceptibly thicker than last year’s models, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might have even better battery life than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Battery capacity details have not leaked yet, however.

Unlike previous years, there is an unexpected twist this year regarding battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro Max might not necessarily deliver the best battery life possible. That’s because Apple will also launch an iPhone 14 Max model of the same size.

Unlike the Pro Max, the iPhone 14 will feature only two cameras on the back. This design detail is crucial as it frees up internal space that Apple can repurpose for increasing the battery capacity. We’re only speculating here, but the iPhone 14 Max might outlast the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Finally, you can expect all iPhone 14 models not to have a USB-C port for charging. Lightning it is, at least for one more year.

iPhone 14 Pro Max software

All iPhone 14 models will run iOS 16 out of the gate, which delivers several notable improvements over iOS 15. On top of that, the new phones might get features that are exclusive to the iPhone 14 series. There is one rumor out there that says the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get always-on display tech.

That’s a feature that’s been available on Android for years. And one the iPhone doesn’t necessarily need. But Apple might make it available nonetheless, especially if it can reduce the refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz on iPhones.

