iPhone 14 Max price will be at least $200 cheaper than Pro Max, leaker says

The iPhone 14 series will mark a significant departure from its predecessors when it comes to size. Several reports claimed this year that Apple will replace the 5.4-inch mini variant with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. The last such rumor comes from a well-connected insider who details the four iPhone 14 variants Apple will have in stores this fall. The leaker says the iPhone 14 Max price will be at least $200 cheaper than the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What will the iPhone 14 Max price be?

We saw plenty of iPhone 14 rumors in the past few months that detailed the purported differences between the iPhone 14 Pro models and their non-Pro equivalents. For the first time in iPhone history, Apple will use the same two display sizes for each of the Pro and the non-Pro subfamilies. That’s 6.1-inch for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As a result, the iPhone 14 starting price will increase. At best, the iPhone 14 will cost as much as its predecessor, or $799 with carrier discounts. But there won’t be a cheaper iPhone 14 mini. The iPhone 14 Max will therefore be more expensive than the iPhone 14. But it should be more affordable than the iPhone 14 Pro.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a new Power On newsletter that the iPhone 14 Max price will be at least $200 cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The insider did not specify an actual price point. But a previous leak claimed the iPhone 14 Max will cost $899. The same leak said the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. Therefore, they’d be more expensive than their predecessors.

The design differences

Previous reports detailed the various design and specs differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and non-Pro models. They indicated that Apple is also taking a different approach for differentiating the two types of iPhones. Gurman covered the same design and specs differences between the Pro and non-Pro variants.

The insider says that Apple switched to a three-year cycle for the iPhone, starting with the 2014 iPhone. “IIn Year One of a new design, the company introduces a completely new look,” he said. In Year Two, it keeps that identical design, but upgrades the internals. In Year Three, the design gets some key changes.”

We’re now in Year Three for the iPhone 12 design. That means Apple will keep the iPhone 12 design for one more year, with one significant change to the notch.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will have the same display design as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will replace the notch with two holes. A pill-shaped cutout will house the Face ID components, while a circular hole will accommodate the selfie camera.

The popularity of the Max size compared to the mini is what prompted Apple to change the display lineup for the iPhone 14. In turn, this will let Apple increase the starting price, as described above. The new iPhone series will no longer offer buyers a $699 entry price. And the iPhone 14 Max will have to be more expensive than the regular iPhone 14, considering it’ll feature a larger display and battery.

The iPhone 14 Max specs

The display changes also forced Apple to rethink differentiating the Pros from the non-Pros, Gurman explained. Apple is doing more to distinguish the iPhone 14 Pro from the iPhone 14 phones.

The reporter noted that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro will feature a brand new 48-megapixel wide camera. That’s the primary camera lens on the iPhone. But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick with 12-megapixel sensors for the primary lens.

Furthermore, Gurman notes rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro models will receive the A16 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick to the A15 from last year or a variant of it. The chip shortage might be another reason why Apple might use different processors in the Pro and non-Pro models this year.

Previous rumors said the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will also get a RAM bump, putting them on par with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But they won’t be getting 120Hz ProMotion displays, however. Also, the non-Pro models will only have two lenses on the back.

If all these claims pan out, an $899 starting price for the iPhone 14 Max would be an exciting proposition. The phone might offer an iPhone 13 Pro Max-grade experience for a cheaper cost. Again, ProMotion and a third telephoto lens would not be available to buyers.

Gurman also repeats a previous claim of his that the iPhone 14 will bring over support for satellite connectivity. This feature will likely be added to all four models, as Apple wants to use it for emergency situations.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.