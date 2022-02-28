New leak shows off Apple’s brand new iPhone 14 design

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 may look distinctly different from previous iPhone models, according to newly leaked schematics. While previous rumors suggested that Apple would do away with the notch and replace it with a punch-hole design, more recent reports point to something of a punch-hole and pill design combo. And with the iPhone 14 release now just about six months away, it stands to reason that the schematic below likely represents the upcoming iPhone design.

Note that the hole-punch camera will be for the front-facing camera and the pill-shaped area will house sensors like Face ID.

What the iPhone 14 will look like

While Apple may ultimately eliminate the notch, that’s still a few years off. Naturally, the path to get to that point will be incremental. So for now, the iPhone 14 release will see a slight tweak of the current iPhone form factor.

The image below originally surfaced on Weibo. As you can see, the notch as we know it is gone and is instead replaced with a hole-punch and pill design. Notably, Weibo is a Chinese-language microblogging service that on occasion will leak accurate iPhone schematics months before an official release.

Image source: Weibo

Incidentally, there are also rumblings that this new design will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Eventually, though, the new design is slated to become standard across the entire iPhone lineup.

While it’s typically important to take iPhone rumors with a grain of salt, it’s worth mentioning that the schematic above was said to be accurate by noted leaker Jon Prosser.

Ahead of a new iPhone release, it’s not unusual for Apple to evaluate competing designs before settling on a final form factor. With that in mind, the render below is based on a report from display analyst Ross Young. Note that the hole-punch cutout and pill design here is markedly smaller than the schematic above. Still, it does provide us with a general sense of what Apple’s iPhone 14 models will look like when they arrive in stores later this year.

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ — ian (@ianzelbo) January 12, 2022

Another render of what the iPhone 14 Pro models might look like is below:

A look at other iPhone 14 rumors

One of the more interesting design changes we might see with the iPhone 14 release involves the camera. Specifically, the camera modules on the iPhone will reportedly sit flush with the device.

Additionally, expect some changes to the iPhone 14 volume buttons. According to credible reports, the iPhone 14 buttons will be circular. The design will be similar to what we first saw on the iPhone 4 design many years ago.

More broadly, Apple’s iPhone 14 release will reportedly encompass four distinct models. The iPhone Mini, however, may not be part of the overall release. As we’ve reported previously, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 13 Mini sales have been somewhat tepid, prompting Apple to perhaps axe the line entirely.

Specs-wise, the iPhone 15 will naturally house Apple’s next-gen A15 Bionic processor. Apple’s ProMotion display, which debuted on the iPhone 13 Pro models, will likely remain exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

And lastly, we can expect big things camera-wise from the iPhone 14 release. A few months ago, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 14 will “elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level” with a 48-megapixel sensor on the back. Kuo also relays that 8K video recording capabilities may be a feature. Of course, you’ll want to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt.

If history is any indication, Apple will introduce its iPhone 14 lineup in September followed by a broad release about two weeks later.